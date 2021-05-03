Technology News
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Laptops, TVs

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is back this week with hundreds of deals and offers.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 3 May 2021 12:36 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Laptops, TVs

Flipkart is offering discounts on a bunch of popular smartphones this week

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale will continue until May 7
  • Flipkart is offering deals and bundled offers on hundreds of electronics
  • HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent extra discount

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is back with hundreds of deals and bundled offers on mobile phones, electronics, TVs, and other product categories. The sale will remain open until May 7, and promises great discounts on a large selection of electronics. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab today. However, not all electronics would be accessible across the country due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions in several regions. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users.

Flipkart Big Saving Days May 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Google Pixel 4a (Rs. 26,999)
Google Pixel 4a is currently down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The Walmart-owned company is also offering a bundled exchange offer with an instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,300 when you swap an old smartphone with your purchase. Google Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a single 12.2-megapixel primary rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Rs. 17,999)
Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India in February this year, and is already available at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The Galaxy F62 is down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during the sale, and a bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 15,300. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of another 10 percent instant discount on their purchase. Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

 

Vivo V20 SE (Rs. 19,990)
Vivo V20 SE is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 17,300 as an additional instant discount. Vivo V20 SE is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. The phone features a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

 

Poco X3 (Rs. 14,499)
Flipkart is selling the Poco X3 at Rs. 14,499 during its Big Saving Days sale this week. The smartphone also includes a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 13,700 and a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users. Poco X3 features a quad rear camera setup, and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

 

Moto G10 Power (Rs. 8,999)
If you're eyeing a smartphone under Rs. 10,000, the Moto G10 Power is currently available for Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). You can exchange an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,350. Moto G10 Power comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

 

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale - Best offers on electronics

Acer Aspire 7 (Rs. 49,990)
Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP RS. 84,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. If you're eyeing a decent laptop under Rs. 50,000 right now, this may be a good option for you. Acer Aspire 7 is powered by a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. For graphics, it includes an Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1650 Ti card with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 84,999)

 

Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 39,999)
If you're eyeing a 43-inch 4K smart TV under Rs. 40,000 from a big brand, this one might just be for you. Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV is down to Rs. 39,9999 (MRP Rs. 66,900) on Flipkart right now. The smart TV also comes with an exchange offer with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 66,900)

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale
Harpreet Singh
