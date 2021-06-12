Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live for Plus members. The sale will open up for everyone else starting midnight, June 13, and will continue until June 16. The four-day sale promises exciting deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab in Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale today. Flipkart has teamed up with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its credit card users during the sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days June 2021 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Rs. 49,999)

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 64GB at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during its Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. If you're looking to upgrade, Flipkart's bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 14,600. iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Retina HD display and a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel front camera. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

Google Pixel 4a (Rs. 26,999)

In case you missed Flipkart's last sale, the Google Pixel 4a is again selling at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999. You can exchange an old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,600 off with your purchase. Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display and a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Rs. 9,999)

If you're eyeing an Android smartphone around the Rs. 10,000 price point, Samsung's Galaxy F12 is now down to Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer brings an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,350, depending on the phone you're swapping. Galaxy F12 comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Realme Narzo 20 (Rs. 9,999)

Another smartphone that's available under Rs. 10,000 right now is the Realme Narzo 20 (4GB, 64GB). The smartphone features a large 6.52-inch HD+ display and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The Narzo 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer with a maximum instant discount of Rs. 9,350.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days June 2021 sale: Best offers on electronics

Acer Aspire 7 (Rs. 56,990)

Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch gaming laptop is currently selling at Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. Graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999)

MSI GF63 15.6-inch laptop (Rs. 49,990)

MSI GF 63 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 67,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The laptop is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB traditional hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The laptop features Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q graphics card paired with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs 49,990 (MRP Rs. 67,990)

LG UHD 65-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 76,999)

LG UHD 65-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is down to Rs. 76,999 (MRP Rs. 1,39,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale. Flipkart is offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off on all debit and credit card transactions. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,000. The TV features a 4K IPS display, and DTS Virtual:X audio technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 76,999 (MRP Rs. 1,39,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.