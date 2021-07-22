Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale: Mobile Phone Deals, and Everything You Need to Know

Flipkart is set to take on Amazon's Prime Day sale with its own big sale this weekend.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 22 July 2021 12:12 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale: Mobile Phone Deals, and Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale goes live this weekend with hundreds of deals and offers

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will kick off on July 24 for Plus members
  • ICCI Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount
  • The sale will take on Amazon's Prime Day sale in India

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is set to take on Amazon Prime Day sale in India. The five-day sale kicks off from Sunday, July 25 and will continue until July 29. Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale promises massive discounts and bundled offers across a wide range of products including popular mobile phones, laptops, headphones, TVs, and other electronics. Flipkart will also run a bunch of mini flash sales during the Big Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users.

When is Flipkart Big Saving Days July 2021 sale?

Flipkart's Big Saving Days will go live at midnight on July 24 for Flipkart Plus members while everyone else will be able to access the sale from 12am onwards on July 25. That's one day before Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale kicks off in India. Flipkart's sale will continue until July 29.

What to expect from Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

Flipkart Big Saving Says 2021 sale promises to bring hundreds of exciting deals on almost all major product categories. Flipkart has already revealed some of the major upcoming deals while teasing a few others ahead of the sale. You can also pre-book select deals for Rs. 1, and pay the remaining price when the sale goes live.

In case you're looking to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new laptop for working or learning from home, this sale is a good chance to grab a few products at a decent price well before the festive season sales begin.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Offers previewed so far

As we mentioned earlier, Flipkart has started previewing some of its major deals ahead of the sale. In case you're looking for popular smartphones, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale will offer the iPhone 12 at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,999), the iPhone SE at Rs. 28,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900), and the Motorola Razr at Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999).

Samsung Galaxy F12 will be sold at Rs. 9,999 (includes bank offer), while the Realme C25 will be available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999). Poco X3 will be down to Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) once again while the Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be available for Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale also promises to bring discounts worth up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. You can expect discounts on select laptops, headphones, fitness bands, wireless routers, and other electronics.

In addition, Flipkart will also offer bundled exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and ICICI Bank payment offers during the sale, bringing down the overall effective price.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale - Mini flash sales
Flipkart will also run several smaller flash sales during the upcoming Big Saving Days 2021 sale. Flipkart's Crazy Deals will go live at 12am, 8am, and 4pm with select products at deep discounts. Judging purely by past experiences, these products tend to sell out within minutes. Flipkart's Tick Tock Deals flash sales promise the 'lowest' prices daily from 4pm to 10pm on select products.

How to grab the best deals during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

In case you're planning on buying something during Flipkart's upcoming Big Saving Days sale, here are a few tips to help you grab the best deals

  • Always arrive early. It helps if you're a Plus member (you get early access to the sale), but if you aren't, make sure you land on the sale pages as soon as possible. You're more likely to end up with the best possible deal.
  • Use the available bundled payment and exchange offers, and then compare prices. With Amazon's Prime Day sale, you're more likely to get a better deal either way.
  • Save your payment details, contact information well ahead of the sale. This makes it easier to checkout quickly.
  • Use your SuperCoins, if you have any, to get even more discount on the listed price.
  • Stay away from product listings marked under 'new sellers'. You're more likely to end up with something you probably didn't order.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Big Saving Days Sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
YouTube Says It Pulled Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s Videos for COVID-19 Misinformation
Batgirl Casts Leslie Grace in Lead for HBO Max DC Movie: Report

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale: Mobile Phone Deals, and Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Everything You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  6. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  7. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  8. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
  10. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updating Android Backup to ‘Backup by Google One’: Report
  2. Huawei P50 Series Reportedly Set to Launch Globally After July 29 Debut in China
  3. Batgirl Casts Leslie Grace in Lead for HBO Max DC Movie: Report
  4. Bitcoin Price Sees a Surge After Elon Musk's Conference on Cryptocurrency
  5. YouTube Says It Pulled Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s Videos for COVID-19 Misinformation
  6. Dogecoin Investor Glauber Contessoto, Despite Losing Millionaire Status, Is Continuing to Buy Cryptocurrency
  7. Twitter Celebrity Hack: UK Citizen Arrested in Spain for Role in 2020 Scam Attack
  8. Vivo Y53s NFC With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Clubhouse Drops Invite-Only Access, Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.12 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com