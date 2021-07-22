Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is set to take on Amazon Prime Day sale in India. The five-day sale kicks off from Sunday, July 25 and will continue until July 29. Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale promises massive discounts and bundled offers across a wide range of products including popular mobile phones, laptops, headphones, TVs, and other electronics. Flipkart will also run a bunch of mini flash sales during the Big Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users.

When is Flipkart Big Saving Days July 2021 sale?

Flipkart's Big Saving Days will go live at midnight on July 24 for Flipkart Plus members while everyone else will be able to access the sale from 12am onwards on July 25. That's one day before Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale kicks off in India. Flipkart's sale will continue until July 29.

What to expect from Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

Flipkart Big Saving Says 2021 sale promises to bring hundreds of exciting deals on almost all major product categories. Flipkart has already revealed some of the major upcoming deals while teasing a few others ahead of the sale. You can also pre-book select deals for Rs. 1, and pay the remaining price when the sale goes live.

In case you're looking to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new laptop for working or learning from home, this sale is a good chance to grab a few products at a decent price well before the festive season sales begin.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Offers previewed so far

As we mentioned earlier, Flipkart has started previewing some of its major deals ahead of the sale. In case you're looking for popular smartphones, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale will offer the iPhone 12 at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,999), the iPhone SE at Rs. 28,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900), and the Motorola Razr at Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999).

Samsung Galaxy F12 will be sold at Rs. 9,999 (includes bank offer), while the Realme C25 will be available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999). Poco X3 will be down to Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) once again while the Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be available for Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale also promises to bring discounts worth up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. You can expect discounts on select laptops, headphones, fitness bands, wireless routers, and other electronics.

In addition, Flipkart will also offer bundled exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and ICICI Bank payment offers during the sale, bringing down the overall effective price.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale - Mini flash sales

Flipkart will also run several smaller flash sales during the upcoming Big Saving Days 2021 sale. Flipkart's Crazy Deals will go live at 12am, 8am, and 4pm with select products at deep discounts. Judging purely by past experiences, these products tend to sell out within minutes. Flipkart's Tick Tock Deals flash sales promise the 'lowest' prices daily from 4pm to 10pm on select products.

How to grab the best deals during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

In case you're planning on buying something during Flipkart's upcoming Big Saving Days sale, here are a few tips to help you grab the best deals