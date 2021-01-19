Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is back this week, in a Republic Day special avatar. Flipkart is looking to take on Amazon's Great Republic Day sale. The Walmart-owned company is offering hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, TVs and appliances, and electronics during its five-day sale. Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale is now live for Plus members, a day before the sale opens for everyone else. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs. 1,500 per card).

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Rs. 48,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 (64GB) is down to Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. Flipkart is also bundling an exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,500. Add the HDFC Bank 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit cards, and you've got yourself a great overall discount.

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Rs. 31,999)

Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE (64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. HDFC Bank cardholders can get an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 28,999. That's the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone SE in India since it launched. You can also use the available bundled exchange offer and get up to Rs. 16,500 off by swapping an old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Rs. 44,999)

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000). In case the price tag is keeping you from choosing the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones, then the Galaxy S20+ still seems like a good option at this price. You can also pair your purchase with the available exchange offer and get up to Rs. 16,500 off as another instant discount with the Samsung Galaxy S20+.

Poco X3 (Rs. 14,999)

In case you missed the previous sales, Flipkart is offering the Poco X3 (6GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) once again during its Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. You also get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G 5G (Rs. 18,999)

Moto G 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India right now, currently down to Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale. You can swap an old smartphone, in working condition, and get up to Rs. 16,500 off as additional instant discount during the sale. Moto G 5G comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging too.

LG Velvet Dual Screen (Rs. 44,990)

LG Velvet Dual Screen phone is available with a discount worth Rs. 5,000 on all credit and debit card payments during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. This means the offer will bring down the effective price to as low as Rs. 39,990, the lowest since launch. In case you were on the fence, this is a good time to grab the LG Velvet smartphone, in case you're looking for a dual-screen phone.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale - Best offers on electronics

LG Gram 14-inch laptop (Rs. 54,990)

LG Gram 14-inch laptop (14Z990) is currently down to Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 95,000) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The thin-and-light laptop is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. You can exchange an old laptop and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 on your purchase.

MSI GF63 gaming laptop (Rs. 62,990)

In case you're in the market for a gaming laptop, the MSI GF63 gaming laptop is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990) during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The laptop is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q card. The 15-inch display runs at full-HD resolution, and the display is coated with anti-glare coating.

