Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale will end at midnight. In case you missed out on the first few days of the sale, you've still got around 12 hours to grab some exciting deals on top mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. We've handpicked some of the best tech deals available on the last day of Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale. For maximum savings, make sure you use the available bundled exchange and payment offers available on most electronics products. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent discount.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best deals on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 57,999)

iPhone 12 mini 64GB is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 57,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) on the last day of Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the current-generation iPhone model. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with iPhone 12 mini that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 19,250. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent off.

Buy now at: Rs. 57,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Apple iPhone 12 (Rs. 72,999)

iPhone 12 64GB is sold out on Flipkart but the 128GB model is still available at Rs. 72,999 (MRP Rs. 84,900) during the Big Saving Days sale. You can swap an old smartphone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 19,250 on iPhone 12. In case you were looking to grab iPhone 12 at a discounted price, this looks like a decent overall deal. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 72,999 (MRP Rs. 84,900)

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs. 39,999)

In case you're looking for a gaming smartphone under Rs. 40,000, the ROG Phone 3 is currently selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999). Although this is an older phone, if you're upgrading you can avail the bundled exchange offer so that you end up with a pretty decent deal (additional discount worth up to Rs. 19,250). Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Motorola G10 Power (Rs. 9,999)

Motorola G10 Power is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The bundled exchange offer promises an additional discount of up to Rs. 9,800. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional discount of 10 percent. Motorola G10 Power features a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Realme 8 (Rs. 13,999)

Realme 8 (4GB + 128GB) is still available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price online. If you're upgrading, you can avail the bundled exchange offer to grab another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,350. Realme 8 comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Top offers on electronics

HP 15s Ryzen 5 15.6-inch laptop (Rs. 47,490)

If you're eyeing a thin-and-light laptop under Rs. 50,000, HP 15s Ryzen 5 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 47,490 (MRP Rs. 52,629) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,490 (MRP Rs. 52,629)

Acer P2 series 14-inch laptop (Rs. 49,090)

If you're looking for a thin-and-light laptop with an Intel processor, Acer P2 series 14-inch laptop is currently down to Rs. 49,090 (MRP Rs. 59,500) on Flipkart. The laptop is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a conventional 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,090 (MRP Rs. 59,500)

GoPro 9 (Rs. 37,499)

If you're already planning a vacation once the pandemic ends, you probably want to carry an action camera. GoPro 9 is currently down to Rs. 37,499 (MRP Rs. 47,000). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the camera. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,499 (MRP Rs. 47,000)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Rs. 14,990)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is down to Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The smartwatch comes with a round-shaped Super AMOLED display and promises a battery backup of up to 5 days on a full charge. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is rated IP68, making it waster and dust resistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990)

Nokia Media Streamer (Rs. 1,999)

If you're eyeing a low-cost media streaming device under Rs. 2,000, Nokia Media Streamer is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999. The compact streaming stick runs on Android TV 9.0 and therefore supports Chromecast streaming and Google Assistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Asus Vivobook Gaming Core i5 (Rs. 52,490)

Asus' Vivobook gaming laptop is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 52,490 (MRP Rs. 76,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The gaming laptop is powered by the ninth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. Graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,490 (MRP Rs. 76,990)

