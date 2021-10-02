Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale is now live for Plus members. The Walmart-owned online marketplace is running its first round of festive season sales from October 2 to October 10. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 will open up for everyone else from October 3. The Big Billion Days 2021 sale in October will also include several mini flash sales, apart from flat discounts and bundled offers. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on tech products on the first day of the sale. These offers are currently open only for Flipkart Plus members. It's worth mentioning here that Amazon is also running its Great Indian Festival sale right now. You should always compare prices before making a final buying decision.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12, 12 mini (From Rs. 37,999)

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are selling at discounted prices during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale this week. The iPhone 12 (64GB) is down to Rs. 49,999 while the iPhone 12 mini (64GB) can be yours for as little as Rs. 37,999. These are the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 12 series models since they launched in India. The prices are so good that these deals are going to run out pretty soon. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 also includes bundled exchange offers worth up to Rs. 15,800 on both the iPhone 12 models.

Apple iPhone SE (Rs. 26,999)

Flipkart's deal on the iPhone SE went live just ahead of the Big Billion Days 2021 sale. You can still buy the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) on Flipkart. If you're looking to upgrade, you can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,800 on the iPhone SE. If you're looking for an affordable iPhone model with a smaller display, the iPhone SE might be just right for you.

Google Pixel 4a

A Big Billion Days sale is incomplete without an offer on a Pixel smartphone. This year, Flipkart's big festive season sale is offering the Google Pixel 4a at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999). That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its most recently updated price. You can further sweeten the deal by paying with an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank credit or debit card for a 10 percent instant discount. The bundled exchange offer can also knock off another Rs. 15,800 (maximum) from the listed value. What's more? You can grab Google Nest Mini at just Re. 1 additional and Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs. 4,999 when you add them to the cart alongside the Pixel 4a.

Poco X3 Pro (Rs. 16,999)

Poco X3 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale this week. The Android-based smartphone is also eligible for an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 15,800. Poco X3 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 chipset, and features a large 5,160mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Rs. 19,999)

The recently launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale this week. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. You can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount when you pay using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale - Best offers on electronics

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip (Rs. 80,000)

Apple's MacBook Air with M1 chip is down to Rs. 80,000 (MRP Rs. 92,900) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale this week. You can grab it for as low as Rs. 72,000 by paying with an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank card. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 15,650. If you were waiting for a decent deal on the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, this seems like a pretty good time to grab one.

Nothing Ear 1 (Rs. 5,499)

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds are available at a discounted price for the first time since they launched in India. The earbuds are down to Rs. 5,499 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2021 sale this week. You can also grab another 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. In case you're still wondering if they're worth buying, do check out our in-depth review.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 7,299)

iFFALCON by TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV (Rs. 31,999)

If you're eyeing a big-screen smart TV this festive season, the iFFALCON by TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV is down to Rs. 31,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale this week. You can exchange an old TV and get up to Rs. 11,000 off as an additional instant discount on your purchase. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast support inbuilt and supports a native 4K UHD resolution with HDR 10 support. Pay with an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank card for an additional 10 percent discount on the TV.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 70,990)

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED 2021 (Rs. 66,990)

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED (2021) model is currently available at Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,00,990) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 256GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The thin-and-light laptop comes with Microsoft Office pre-installed. The highlight, of course, is the 15.6-inch full-HD OLED display with an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio. You can swap an old laptop and receive a discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 on your purchase.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be updating this page regularly with fresh great tech deals from Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

