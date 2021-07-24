Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is now live for Plus members. The sale will kick off for everyone else starting midnight tonight and will remain open until July 29. The Walmart-owned company is looking to take on Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale with this five-day sale. This month's Big Saving Days 2021 sale on Flipkart promises big discounts on popular mobile phones, laptops, speakers, smartwatches, and other electronics. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale today.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 57,999)

Apple's iPhone 12 mini 64GB is down to Rs. 57,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the current-generation iPhone model. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with the iPhone 12 mini that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 19,250. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent off.

Buy now at: Rs. 57,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Apple iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

Apple's iPhone 12 64GB is down to Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. You can swap an old smartphone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 19,250 on the iPhone 12. In case you were looking to grab the iPhone 12 at a discounted price all this while, this looks like a decent overall deal. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Motorola Razr 128GB (Rs. 54,999)

Motorola Razr (6GB, 128GB) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. In case you were looking for a flip phone you can show off, this might just be the ideal deal for you considering how the phone initially launched at well over Rs. 1 lakh in India, while the Moto Razr 5G (which is a pretty decent upgrade), is still priced at Rs. 89,999. Swap an old smartphone and you'll be eligible for an additional discount worth Rs. 19,250 (maximum).

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999)

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs. 39,999)

In case you're looking for a gaming smartphone under Rs. 40,000, the ROG Phone 3 is currently selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999). Although this is an older phone, if you're upgrading you can avail of the bundled exchange offer so that you end up with a pretty decent deal (additional discount worth up to Rs. 19,250). Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Motorola G10 Power (Rs. 9,999)

Motorola G10 Power is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The bundled exchange offer promises an additional discount worth up to Rs. 9,800. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an additional discount of 10 percent. Motorola G10 Power features a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Realme 8 (Rs. 13,999)

Realme 8 (4GB, 128GB) is currently available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price online. If you're upgrading, you can avail the bundled exchange offer to grab another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,350. Realme 8 comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale July 2021 - Best offers on electronics

GoPro 9 (Rs. 37,499)

If you're already planning a vacation once the pandemic ends, you probably want to carry an action camera. The GoPro 9 is currently down to Rs. 37,499 (MRP Rs. 47,000). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the action camera. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,499 (MRP Rs. 47,000)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Rs. 14,990)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is down to Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The smartwatch comes with a rounded Super AMOLED display, and promises a battery backup of up to 5 days on a full charge. Galaxy Watch Active 2 is rated IP68, making it waster and dust resistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 25,990)

Nokia Media Streamer (Rs. 1,899)

If you're eyeing a low-cost media streaming device under Rs. 2,000, the Nokia Media Streamer is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 1,899. The compact streaming stick runs on Android TV 9.0 and therefore supports Chromecast streaming and Google Assistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,899 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Asus Vivobook Gaming Core i5 (Rs. 52,490)

Asus' Vivobook gaming laptop is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 52,490 (MRP Rs. 76,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The gaming laptop is powered by the ninth-generation Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. Graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,490 (MRP Rs. 76,990)

