Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is back with an Independence Day special flavour. The sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members, and will open up for everyone else starting midnight tonight. Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale in August will take on Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale. August's Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart brings discounts on top mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, and other electronics. In case you missed last month's sale, this is a good time to grab your favourite electronics at similar prices. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale today.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 - Top offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 59,999)

Apple's iPhone 12 mini 64GB is now selling at Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) as a part of Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. This price is slightly higher than the previous sale, but if you use bundled exchange and payment offers, you're likely to end up with a good overall price. Flipkart's bundled exchange offer with the iPhone 12 mini can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 15,000. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent off.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Apple iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

After getting sold out during last month's sale, Apple's iPhone 12 64GB is again selling at a discounted price of Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this month. You can swap an old phone and get an additional discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 on the iPhone 12. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs. 39,999)

Asus' ROG Phone 3 is again selling at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999). Although this is an older phone (launched in 2020), if you're upgrading you can avail of the bundled exchange offer so that you end up with a pretty good deal (additional discount worth up to Rs. 15,000). Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Motorola G10 Power (Rs. 9,999)

Motorola G10 Power is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer promises an additional discount worth up to Rs. 9,450. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional discount of 10 percent. Motorola G10 Power features a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Realme 8 (Rs. 13,999)

Realme 8 (4GB, 128GB) is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price online. If you're upgrading, you can avail of the bundled exchange offer to grab another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,450. Realme 8 comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale July 2021 - Top offers on electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Rs. 5,990)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones are down to Rs. 5,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990). That's around Rs. 2,000 less than the price on Samsung's official online store in India, and is the lowest price we've seen yet. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones feature active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5 support.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

iFFalcon 55-inch smart 4K QLED TV (Rs. 47,999)

iFFalcon 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV is down to Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 1,26,990). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this big-screen TV. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount. You can also swap an old TV and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 1,26,990)

Asus Vivobook Gaming Core i5 (Rs. 52,990)

Asus' Vivobook gaming laptop is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 76,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale. The gaming laptop is powered by the ninth-generation Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. Graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM. You can exchange an older laptop and receive an instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,650.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 76,990)

