Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is back again. The Diwali 2020 special sale has kicked off for Flipkart Plus members, 12 hours before the sale goes live for everyone else. This edition of Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 will be open until November 13, to take on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 'Finale Days' sale. Flipkart's Big Diwali sale includes discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of popular smartphones, laptops, wearables, TVs, and other electronics.

For its second phase of the Big Diwali sale 2020, Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank, Citibank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the banks' credit and debit card users. We've handpicked the best deals and offers Flipkart Plus members can grab on the first day of the Big Diwali sale today.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 - Best offers on top mobile phones today

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

iPhone XR is back at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. The 64GB variant is currently down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Flipkart. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,100. Paying with the bundled bank payment offers will sweeten the deal further by 10 percent.

Buy now for: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

iPhone SE (Rs. 32,999)

If you missed the last Diwali special sale, Apple's iPhone SE 64GB is again down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on iPhone SE (2020) since it launched in India. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,100.

Buy now for: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is selling at Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's second round of Diwali special sales. The Walmart-owned company is also running a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,600 as an additional discount. The price is slightly higher than what Flipkart was offering during its previous festive season sales.

Buy now for: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Rs. 59,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is still selling at a discounted price on Flipkart. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 59,999 during the Big Diwali sale 2020 on Flipkart this week. You can also avail a no-cost EMI option, and the bundled exchange offer to further lower the effective price. Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a massive 6.8-inch Super AMOLED display, and a quad rear camera setup.

Buy now for Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

iPhone 11 Pro is down to Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600) during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 11 Pro during the festive sale season this year. With the bundled exchange offer, you can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,100.

Buy now for: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600)

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M2 Pro is available for Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 12,450 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Moto G9 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G9 is still down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary shooter. Moto G9 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a new budget phone with stock Android, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 - Best offers on electronics this week

Philips 50-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 33,999)

If you're eyeing a big-screen smart TV this Diwali, the Philips 50-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 1,05,990) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale this month. You can also swap your old TV and get up to Rs. 11,000 off. The TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound. It comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Buy now for: Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 1,05,990)

Asus VivoBook 14 (Rs. 55,990)

The Asus Vivo 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 66,990) during the latest phase of Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020. The laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive along with 256GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Buy now for: Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 66,990)

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 17,999)

Apple's premium AirPods Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation are down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the AirPods Pro this year. Combine it with the Axis Bank cards payment offer, and you'll end up with a great overall deal.

Buy now for: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

JBL Moviebar 80 soundbar (Rs. 6,999)

If you got yourself a big-screen TV this festive season, and are worried about the awful sound experience, get the JBL Moviebar 80 soundbar as an affordable add-on to your setup. The soundbar is currently down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) on Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020.

Buy now for: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Avita Liber 14-inch laptop (Rs. 62,990)

If you're looking for a powerful-yet-inexpensive laptop with no preference for a particular brand, the Avita Liber 14-inch laptop could the one for you. The laptop is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 83,390) during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020. It is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with 1TB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. You can swap your old laptop and get up to Rs. 15,650 as an additional instant discount.

Buy now for: Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 83,390)

Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV (Rs. 69,999)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is offering the Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV at a discounted price of Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 1,99,990) for a limited period. You can swap your old TV and get up to Rs. 11,000 off as an additional instant discount. The TV comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and is a 2019 model.

Buy now for: Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 1,99,990)

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs.66,990)

For those eyeing a gaming laptop, the MSI GF63 is down to Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990) on Flipkart during the Big Diwali sale today. The laptop comes with a big 15.6-inch display and is powered by the 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home. For graphics, there's Nvidia's GeForce GTZ 1650 Max-Q graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.