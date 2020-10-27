Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Everything You Need to Know

Amazon and Flipkart will continue to offer more deals this week.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 27 October 2020 12:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 will go live early for Plus members

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Diwali sale will go live from October 29
  • Amazon' Great Indian Festival sale is running for a full month this year
  • Both Flipkart & Amazon Diwali special sales will offer hundreds of deals

With Diwali 2020 just around the corner, Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up to cater to festive season shoppers in India. Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Diwali 2020 sale will offer another round of exciting deals and offers across all major product categories. In case you missed the first round of festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart last week, the new Diwali edition sales will offer another chance to grab a new tech product or a Diwali gift for someone.

Amazon, Flipkart Diwali 2020 sale dates

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will continue during the pre-Diwali week while Flipkart will be running its Big Diwali sale from October 29 to November 4. Flipkart's Diwali 2020 special sale will go live for Plus members at midnight on October 29.

Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales - Top deals previewed so far

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 will offer deals similar to its Big Billion Days sale, although you can expect slightly higher prices for some of the products. Flipkart has revealed some of the upcoming offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics that will be available during its Diwali special sale this week.

Flipkart's Big Diwali sale will bring discounts on Poco C3, Oppo Reno 2F, and the Motorola One Fusion+. The iPhone XR will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) which is slightly higher than the deal which was available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale earlier. But in case you missed it, you can combine this offer with the bundled payment discount to avail a similar deal.

Similarly, Apple's iPhone SE will be available at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500) and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be sold at Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000).

As for budget smartphones, Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 will offer discounts on Oppo A52, Redmi Note 8, and the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. LG G8X ThinQ will be sold at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000) in a flash sale at 12pm on November 3. The dual-screen phone was sold in large numbers during Flipkart's first festive season sale this year. Besides smartphones, Flipkart Big Diwali sale will also offer big discounts on smart TVs, laptops, headphones, and other electronics.

While Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will run alongside Flipkart's Big Diwali sale this week, you can expect the former to match prices during the sales. Make sure you compare prices on both the platforms, especially for popular products.

How to Find the Best Deals When Shopping Online

Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales - Bundled offers

Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale is currently offering 10 percent discount to Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI Bank cardholders but this offer will expire after October 28. You can expect a different set of bank offers from October 29.

Apart from payment offers, both Amazon and Flipkart will offer a range of bundled offers which include product exchange, no-cost EMI options on major payment methods, and additional discounts on select products. Using these bundled offers can further lower the effective overall prices, making deals even sweeter.

Stay tuned to our updates as we'll be bringing you the best deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Diwali sales this week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Flipkart, Big Diwali Sale, Great Indian Festival
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Microsoft Adds Mouse, Trackpad Support for iPad on Word, Excel, Powerpoint
Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reportedly in Talks to Lead Marvel Series on Disney+ Hotstar

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  2. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  3. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  6. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a Festive Discount of Rs. 9,000
  8. Vivo V20 Review
  9. Redmi K30S Debuts as a Rebranded Version of Mi 10T
  10. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Most Consistent With Software and Security Updates, OnePlus Second: Counterpoint Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Ship Without In-Box Charger, Headphones: Report
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) Account for Half of US Sales in Q3 2020: CIRP Report
  4. Apple Has Reportedly Stopped Working on AirPower Once Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 40,999
  6. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  7. NASA Prepares OSIRIS-REx to Safely Store Leaking Asteroid Samples
  8. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS
  9. Facebook Content Moderators Criticise Policies, Demand Better Treatment
  10. Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com