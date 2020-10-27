With Diwali 2020 just around the corner, Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up to cater to festive season shoppers in India. Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Diwali 2020 sale will offer another round of exciting deals and offers across all major product categories. In case you missed the first round of festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart last week, the new Diwali edition sales will offer another chance to grab a new tech product or a Diwali gift for someone.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will continue during the pre-Diwali week while Flipkart will be running its Big Diwali sale from October 29 to November 4. Flipkart's Diwali 2020 special sale will go live for Plus members at midnight on October 29.

Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales - Top deals previewed so far

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 will offer deals similar to its Big Billion Days sale, although you can expect slightly higher prices for some of the products. Flipkart has revealed some of the upcoming offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics that will be available during its Diwali special sale this week.

Flipkart's Big Diwali sale will bring discounts on Poco C3, Oppo Reno 2F, and the Motorola One Fusion+. The iPhone XR will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) which is slightly higher than the deal which was available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale earlier. But in case you missed it, you can combine this offer with the bundled payment discount to avail a similar deal.

Similarly, Apple's iPhone SE will be available at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500) and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be sold at Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000).

As for budget smartphones, Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 will offer discounts on Oppo A52, Redmi Note 8, and the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. LG G8X ThinQ will be sold at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000) in a flash sale at 12pm on November 3. The dual-screen phone was sold in large numbers during Flipkart's first festive season sale this year. Besides smartphones, Flipkart Big Diwali sale will also offer big discounts on smart TVs, laptops, headphones, and other electronics.

While Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will run alongside Flipkart's Big Diwali sale this week, you can expect the former to match prices during the sales. Make sure you compare prices on both the platforms, especially for popular products.

How to Find the Best Deals When Shopping Online

Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales - Bundled offers

Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale is currently offering 10 percent discount to Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI Bank cardholders but this offer will expire after October 28. You can expect a different set of bank offers from October 29.

Apart from payment offers, both Amazon and Flipkart will offer a range of bundled offers which include product exchange, no-cost EMI options on major payment methods, and additional discounts on select products. Using these bundled offers can further lower the effective overall prices, making deals even sweeter.

Stay tuned to our updates as we'll be bringing you the best deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Diwali sales this week.