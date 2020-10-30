Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales are offering discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of popular smartphones. The Diwali edition sales are a perfect time to upgrade your smartphone at a lower-than-usual price. In case you missed the first two rounds, the latest edition of festive season sales offer one more chance to grab a new smartphone at a discounted price, and get it delivered before the Diwali 2020 week. We've handpicked some of the best offers you can grab on Flipkart and Amazon Diwali special sales this week.

Apart from flat discounts, you should also check out the available bundled offers on smartphones. These typically include exchange offers, payment offers, no-cost EMI payment options, additional discounts on select payment methods, and other deals.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 - Best offers on mobile phones today

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

Big Diwali sale 2020 on Flipkart is offering discounts on a bunch of iPhone models. iPhone 11 Pro is selling at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600). You can also avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,350 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. In case you're unwilling to spend a lot of money on the new iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 Pro is still a good buy at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600)

iPhone XR (Rs. 39,999)

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart during the Big Diwali sale this week. The phone is also available with an exchange offer that can further sweeten this deal by up to Rs. 14,350. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Rs. 59,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000) during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. Galaxy Note 10 Plus also includes an exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,850 as an additional discount. Flipkart is also offering Nest Mini and Mi Smart Speaker at discounted prices with select smartphone purchases, including the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Buy now for: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (Rs. 49,999)

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's Diwali special sale this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Samsung's current-generation flagship smartphone.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M2 Pro is again available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart right now. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 12,450 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Redmi Note 8 (Rs. 11,499)

Redmi Note 8 is currently discounted at Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Flipkart's Big Diwali sale. The affordable smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It includes a 4,000mAh battery and a memory card slot with support for up to 512GB.

Buy now for: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Moto G9 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G9 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Diwali special sale on Flipkart right now. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a smartphone with stock Android experience, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Realme C11 (Rs. 6,499)

Realme C11 is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999) on Flipkart right now. The budget smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Rs. 24,999)

Realme's X3 SuperZoom is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during the Big Diwali sale 2020 this week. The bundled exchange offer carries another additional discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. Realme X2 SuperZoom comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel dual front camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 49,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon today. In our review last year, the iPhone 11 managed to score a rating of 9 out of 10. We loved its performance and excellent battery life, besides camera performance. However, we're not fans of the fact that it comes with a slower bundled charger and offers a slightly low-resolution display.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale. In our OnePlus 8 review, we rated the phone 9 out of 10. It comes with great built quality, a vivid display, and solid battery life, amongst other things. But the lack of wireless charging and no IP rating are the key things we didn't really like while testing the phone.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

The affordable Redmi Note 9 Pro is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazons' Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can exchange an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is easily one of our top picks for the best smartphones below Rs. 15,000 in India right now. The phone managed a rating of 8 out of 10 in our in-depth review. It offers a great value for money, but it's slightly on the heavier side, and low-light photos were disappointing.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during Amazon's festive season sale this week. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. Galaxy M51 comes with a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It also features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now for: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo A52 is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The optics include a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo A52 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.