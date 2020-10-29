Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is now live for Plus members. The Diwali special sale will kick off for everyone at 12pm today. Flipkart's third wave of festive season sales, Big Diwali sale, will go on until November 4, and promises to bring great deals on a large selection of mobile phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, and other electronics. Big Diwali sale 2020 on Flipkart is yet another chance for you to grab your favourite electronics at a discounted price. It's also a great chance to grab a decent gift for a loved one this Diwali season.

The Walmart-owned company has tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. The discount is capped at Rs. 1,500 for Axis Bank's credit card users while debit card users can avail a maximum discount of Rs. 1,000 with this offer. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on the first day of Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 39,999)

iPhone XR is back at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale this week. Even though it's not as low as the previous festive season sale, you can still make use of the bundled exchange and payment offers to get it at a decent price. iPhone XR 64GB is currently down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,360. Paying with an Axis Bank card will sweeten the deal further by 10 percent.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

iPhone SE (Rs. 32,999)

If you missed the last Flipkart sale, Apple's iPhone SE 64GB is again down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone SE 2020 since it launched in India. Axis Bank credit card customers can avail a further discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 on this purchase (includes extra Rs. 1,500 discount on transactions above Rs. 30,000). It seems like a great deal if you were on the fence all this while.

Buy now for: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Rs. 49,999)

Another great deal that's back during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 this week is the discount on Samsung's Galaxy S20+. The phone is again selling at Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's third round of festive season sales. The Walmart-owned company is also running a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,850 as an additional discount.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Rs. 59,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is again available at its Big Billion Days sale prices. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 59,999 during the Big Diwali sale 2020 on Flipkart this week. You can also avail a no-cost EMI option, and the bundled exchange offer to further lower the effective price. Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a massive 6.8-inch Super AMOLED display, and a quad rear camera setup.

Buy now for Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

iPhone 11 Pro is currently selling at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600) during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. You can also avail another instant discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 when you pay using an Axis Bank credit card. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 11 Pro during the festive sale season this year.

Buy now for: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600))

LG G8X ThinQ (Rs. 24,990)

In case you ran out of luck during the last sale, Flipkart is offering another chance to grab the LG G8X ThinQ at a discounted price, even though the new deal is slightly more expensive than the last one. You'll be able to grab the LG G8X ThinQ at a discounted price of Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000) in a flash sale starting 12pm on November 3.

Buy now for: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000)

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart right now. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 12,450 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Moto G9 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G9 is again down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart this week. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a new budget phone with stock Android, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 - Best offers on electronics

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 18,999)

Apple's premium AirPods Pro TWS earphones with active noise cancellation are now down to Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900). This is around Rs. 1,000 more than what the last Flipkart festive season sale offered, but in case you missed it, this isn't a terrible offer at all. Combine it with the Axis Bank cards payment offer, and you'll end up with a great overall deal.

Buy now for: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

Avita Liber 14-inch laptop (Rs. 62,990)

If you're eyeing a powerful yet inexpensive laptop with no preference for a particular brand, the Avita Liber 14-inch laptop could the one for you. The laptop is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 83,390) during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020 sale this week. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. You can swap your old laptop and get up to RS. 15,650 as an additional instant discount.

Buy now for: Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 83,390)

Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV (Rs. 66,999)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is offering the Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV at a discounted price of Rs. 66,999 (MRP Rs. 1,99,990) for a limited period. You can swap your old TV, and get up to Rs. 11,000 off as an additional instant discount. The TV comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and is a 2019 model.

Buy now for: Rs. 66,999 (MRP Rs. 1,99,990)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop (Rs. 63,179)

If a 2-in-1 can make working and learning from home better for you, the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is going at Rs. 52,490 (MRP Rs. 63,179) during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale this week. The laptop is powered by Intel's 10th generation Core i3 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. HP is also bundling MS Office with the laptop.

Buy now for: Rs. 52,490 (MRP Rs. 63,179)

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs.66,990)

For those eyeing a gaming laptop, the MSI GF63 is down to Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990) on Flipkart during the Big Diwali sale this week. The laptop comes with a bigger 15.6-inch display and is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home. For graphics, there's Nvidia's GeForce GTZ 1650 Max-Q graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990)

