Diwali 2019 is just around the corner and to mark the occasion, Flipkart is back with its Big Diwali Sale this week. The Flipkart Big Diwali 2019 sale will run until October 25. The sale will offer yet another chance to grab your favourite smartphone, laptop, big-screen TV, and other electronics at a discount. Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Besides, some products are available with 10 percent extra discount on any credit and debit card payment.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 - Best offers on mobile phones

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series has again received discounts on Flipkart during the second Big Diwali Sale 2019. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now. It's worth mentioning here that Google has just launched its Pixel 4 series phones, but they won't be coming to India.

Price: Starting at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is selling at Rs. 29,999 during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale this week. The gaming smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

iPhone 7 32GB

Apple's iPhone 7 is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 for the next few days. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,900 if you're exchanging your old smartphone. State Bank of India credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on the purchase.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) is selling Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. If you pay using any online payment method you'll be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 8,999. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on Flipkart. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Asus 6Z is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,900 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Big Diwali Sale 2019. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 12,000 (maximum) from the listed price. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent additional discount when you pay for your purchase online using any payment method.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Starting at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. You can pay for your purchase online and get another Rs. 2,000 as an instant discount. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. The phone includes an exchange offer which promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,000. The Galaxy S9 is powered by the company's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on the Flipkart sale. This is lower than the official price drop the phone received a bit earlier. The Oppo F11 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019: Best offers on electronics

Samsung The Frame smart TV

Samsung's The Frame QLED smart TV is back in stock at a discounted price of Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900). In case you missed the deal during the last festive sale on Flipkart, here's another chance. The Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV is loaded with features and its biggest highlight is its ambient Art Mode that lets you use the TV even while it's turned off.

Price: Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900)

HP Pavilion 15

If you're eyeing a gaming laptop under Rs. 50,000 the HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 69,389) on Flipkart during this week's Big Diwali Sale 2019. The laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and a 1TB conventional hard drive, running Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 69,389)

Mi Wi-Fi Basic Security Camera The Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Basic Security Camera launched in India at Rs. 1,999. The security camera is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 1,499 during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019. The Mi Wi-Fi Basic Security Camera offers a bunch of useful features if you're looking to install a simple camera indoors.

Price: Rs. 1,499 (regular price Rs. 1,999)

Apple iPad (sixth-generation)

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this variant of the iPad. The sixth-generation iPad supports Apple Pencil and features a 9.7-inch Retina display. It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip. It's worth mentioning here that Apple also introduced a new, bigger iPad (2019) earlier this year which will start shipping in India later this week.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

