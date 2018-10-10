While the second day of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to kick off in a few hours, the online marketplace has started offering deals on smartphones and other electronics to its Plus members. These deals will be available to all users starting midnight on Thursday. Apart from offering these deals, Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 for debit and credit card users. If you purchase a product worth more than Rs. 40,000, you'll also receive an extra Rs. 2,500 discount in addition to this. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options on select cards.

We have picked out some of the best deals on smartphones and electronics available as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale right now.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Flipkart is offering Rs. 5,000 discount on the brand new iPhone XS 64GB, bringing down the price to Rs. 94,900 (MRP Rs. 99,900). The bundled exchange offer can knock off another Rs. 18,000 (maximum) from the listed price when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Factor in the HDFC Bank cards offer, you'll be able to get Rs. 2,500 off along with an additional extra discount of Rs. 2,500 (valid on HDFC Bank cards for transactions above Rs. 40,000). This further sweetens the deal in case you're looking to buy Apple's latest iPhone models. The discount is also valid on the iPhone XS Max with similar bundled offers and payment options.

Prices: Starting from Rs. 94,900 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi's popular smartphone Redmi Note 5 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) on Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 sale. You can exchange an old used phone to get additional discount worth up to Rs. 11,700. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB)

The Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990) during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale right now. The exchange offer can get you another discount worth up to Rs. 15,700 with the purchase. The Oppo F9 comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and a 6.3-inch full HD display.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Mi Mix 2 128GB

The Mi Mix 2 128GB is down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) on Flipkart right now. Exchanging an older smartphone can fetch you a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 18,000 and if you're swapping a used OnePlus smartphone you can get another Rs. 3,000 extra as an instant discount. The Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a rather new budget smartphone in the Indian market. Currently down to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199), the Android One-based smartphone features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018 sale. You can receive an instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,700 by swapping a used smartphone with your purchase. The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

All variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are available at discounted prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) while the 6GB RAM, 64GB variant is available for Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The 4GB RAM, 64GB variant is also available at a low price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during the sale.

Price: Starting from Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Asus ZenFone 5Z

The Asus ZenFone 5Z is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also includes a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung's last year flagship device, the Galaxy S8, is now available for as low as Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) during the Flipkart sale. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another discount worth up to Rs. 18,000 with your purchase. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by the company's Exynos 8895 octa-core processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 5.8-inch quad HD+ display and a 12-megapixel primary camera.

Price: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 45,990)

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N is now available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The Honor 9N includes a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Honor 10

The Honor 10 128GB is also down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 18,000 instant discount. It features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Bonus pick: MacBook Air

Apple's MacBook Air is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 77,200) on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. You can exchange an old laptop in a working condition and receive up to Rs. 9,000 as an instant discount. The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch display and is powered by Intel's Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs macOS Sierra out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 77,200)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.