Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale has just kicked off for Plus members, 12 hours before the festive season sale opens for all Flipkart customers. The six-day Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart brings hundreds of deals and bundled offers on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, speakers, and other electronics. Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's debit and credit card users. Paytm users will also receive an 'assured' cashback during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

To make things easier for you, we've handpicked some of the best tech deals you can grab on the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale today. Some of the major offers available today are at the lowest prices we've seen this year, so expect them to run out pretty quickly. While most of these deals offer great discounts, they'll be even better if you use the available bundled deals including the exchange offers, for an overall lower effective price.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale - Best offers on mobile phones today

iPhone 11 Pro

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is offering discounts on a bunch of iPhone models. iPhone 11 Pro is currently selling at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600). You can also avail another instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,400 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. SBI credit and debit cardholders can also avail an additional 10 percent discount. In case you were waiting for a decent discount on the iPhone 11 Pro, now is a good time to grab one.

Price: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600)

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone XR since it launched in India. iPhone XR is also available with an exchange offer that can further sweeten this deal by up to Rs. 16,400. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset.

Price: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

iPhone SE (2020)

Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE (2020) at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500). Just like other iPhone models, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with the iPhone SE (2020), with up to Rs. 16,400 as an additional instant discount. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Price: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale. Galaxy Note 10 Plus also includes an exchange offer with up to Rs. 16,400 as an additional discount. As a part of its 'smart upgrade' program, Flipkart is also offering a discount worth Rs. 16,500 (program fee of Rs. 499 extra) so you can grab the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for as low as Rs. 38,998. The catch is you can either exchange the phone next year or pay the remaining amount to continue using the phone.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on Samsung's current-generation flagship smartphone. You can also grab it for as low as Rs. 35,198 with Flipkart's 'smart upgrade' program if you're willing to exchange it on Flipkart or pay the remaining amount after 1 year.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

LG G8X

Big Billion Days 2020 sale on Flipkart includes the LG G8X with a dual screen setup for as low as Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000). This probably makes it the cheapest dual-screen smartphone you can currently buy for less than Rs. 20,000. You can expect this deal to go out of stock pretty quickly. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with the LG G8X, and SBI cardholders can avail an additional instant discount of 10 percent.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000)

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 14,050 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Xiaomi Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB)

Xiaomi's Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. This variant normally sells at around Rs. 54,999 online. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 19,400 as an additional instant discount on the Mi 10. The phone comes with a large 6.67-inch display, and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Mi 10 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 is currently discounted at Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The affordable smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It includes a 4,000mAh battery and a memory card slot with support for up to 512GB.

Price: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Moto G9

Moto G9 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the big Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a smartphone with stock Android experience, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Realme C11

Realme C11 is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999) on Flipkart right now. The budget smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme's X3 SuperZoom is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer carries another additional discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. Realme X2 SuperZoom comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel dual front camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale - Best offers on electronics

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's premium AirPods Pro TWS earphones with active noise cancellation are now down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900). If you've been waiting for a major discount, now is the time to grab the AirPods Pro. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these wireless earphones, putting them at par with some deals only being offered by select offline retailers.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi's Mi TV Stick is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499), making it cheaper than its rival, the Amazon Fire TV Stick. If you're looking to turn your dumb TV into a smart phone, this is probably a cheap yet effective way to do it.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K smart TV

Samsung's The Frame 50-inch TV, which can double up as art, is down to Rs. 72,999 (MRP Rs. 1,12,900) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. You can get up to Rs. 16,000 as an additional instant discount by swapping an old TV with the purchase. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 72,999 (MRP Rs. 1,12,900)

Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini, a small smart speaker, is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this Echo Dot alternative. In case you missed out during previous sales, now is a good time to grab one.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499

Apple HomePod

Apple's HomePod smart speaker is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,900) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on the HomePod this year. The recently launched HomePod mini will sell in India at Rs. 9,900, but if you're looking for something bigger the HomePod won't disappoint you at all.

Price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,900)

Apple Watch Series

Apple Watch Series 3 is down to Rs. 15,900 for the 38mm variant while the 42mm variant is available at Rs. 17,900 during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. Apple Watch Series 3 is an older model, but you can still run watchOS 7 on it, the latest update. If you're eyeing a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone below Rs. 20,000, it can't get any better than this.

Prices: Starting at Rs. 15,900

Samsung T5 500GB external SSD

Samsung T5 500GB external SSD is down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 14,399) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale. SBI credit and debit cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP RS. 14,399)

Asus VivoBook 14

Asus' VivoBook 14 is down to Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 50,991) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. VivoBook 14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED display with 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 with the available exchange offer.

Price: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 50,991)

Stay tuned to our website for more exciting deals from Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week.

Amazon and Flipkart will have great deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ this week, but will there be enough stocks? We discussed this on last week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.