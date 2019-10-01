Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales are both offering a bunch of interesting deals on popular mobile phones in India. Ahead of the sale, both Flipkart and Amazon had promised the 'lowest' prices of the year on smartphones. These are the first major festive season sales for both these online marketplaces. It's a good time for consumers to grab a new smartphone or upgrade from their old phone. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering flat discounts along with several bundled offers in the form of exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, bank offers, additional discounts, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999).

In our review, the Redmi K20 managed a score of 9 out of 10. We loved the phone's lag-free performance, great design, and battery life. We aren't fans of the camera's low-light performance and the slow selfie camera pop-up mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K20 Pro also scored 9 out of 10 in our comprehensive review. The phone offers excellent performance along with great battery life. We did feel that the 4K video quality could have been better.

Price: Starting at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series have received discounts on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale this week. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now.

In our review, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3x XL scored a rating of 8 out of 10. Both the phones offer excellent cameras along with a bunch of good software features. You're also guaranteed software updates for three years.

Price: Starting at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

When we tested the Redmi Note 7S, we rewarded it a rating of 8 out of 10. We loved the phone's premium design and its decent battery life. The Redmi Note 7S also features decent cameras and offers a smooth overall performance. However, we didn't like the spam-filled ads on MIUI and the lack of fast charger in the retail box.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during the sale until October 4. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

When we reviewed the Galaxy A50 earlier this year, we loved the phone's great looks, display, and its impressive battery life. The phone received an overall rating of 8 out of 10 in our in-depth review.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Big Billion Days sale. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 12,000 (maximum) from the listed price. Axis Bank credit and debit card users and ICICI Bank credit card users can avail 10 percent additional instant discount.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999). Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,000. OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Vivo Z1x

The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Z1x is down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale this week. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale. The phone includes an exchange offer which promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,000. The Galaxy S9 is powered by the company's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,000. Add the 10 percent SBI cards discount and you'll end up with a pretty good deal. It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 7T has also gone on sale in India from today, but if you want something cheaper, the OnePlus 7 isn't too bad either.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. In case you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 9 seems like a good phone at this price if you consider the bundled exchange and instant discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards while some debit cards can also pay via EMI. You'll also be eligible for a free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung's affordable Galaxy M30 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is currently selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490). The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 9,000. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 chipset.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Redmi 7

In case you're looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs. 10,000, Xiaomi's Redmi 7 is available at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. You can swap your old smartphone (in working condition) to get a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 6,200. Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Realme U1

Another affordable smartphone that's available at a discounted price on Amazon's Great India Festival 2019 sale is the Realme U1. The phone is selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for a limited period on Amazon. If you're upgrading, exchange your old smartphone and you can get up to Rs. 7,000 as an instant discount. The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone features a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Realme U1 is powered by the MediaTek Hello P70 SoC.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

