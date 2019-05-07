Flipkart and Amazon summer sales have entered their last day today. Both the sales kicked off on May 4 last week with hundreds of offers on popular smartphones, audio gear, laptops, gaming consoles, and more. In case you missed out earlier, there's still enough time to grab some great last-minute deals on Flipkart Summer Carnival sale and Amazon Summer Sale 2019. We've selected some of the best deals that are still available on the last day of Flipkart and Amazon summer sales. Remember, all these deals are only valid until 11:59pm Tuesday (May 7).

Flipkart and Amazon summer sales: Best offers available on the last day

Acer Nitro AN515-52 gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro AN515-52 gaming laptop is down to Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999) on Amazon's Summer Sale right now. The gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is powered by Intel's 8th generation Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive, paired with a 128GB solid-state drive, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GTX 1050Ti, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

You can exchange your old laptop and get up to Rs. 18,050 as an additional instant discount. Paying with an SBI card will fetch you another instant discount worth Rs. 1,500.

Price: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999)

TCL 43-inch 4K smart LED TV

If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV, the TCL 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 48,990) on Amazon's Summer Sale right now. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. TCL promises great picture quality with an A+ grade panel. The TCL 43-inch 4K smart LED TV comes with 18 months warranty along with a 10-day return policy.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 48,990)

Samsung Galaxy M20

Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's Galaxy M20 for the first time during its Summer Sale this week. Galaxy M20 is now available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990) until May 7. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity V display and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 15W USB Type-C charger. The phone features a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990)

OnePlus 6T

Amazon's Summer Sale is offering the OnePlus 6T (8GB, 128GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999). The same variant normally sells at around Rs. 37,999. If you pay using an SBI debit or credit card, you'll be eligible for an additional Rs. 1,500 discount, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 31,499. To make the deal even sweeter, exchange your old smartphone to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,850.

It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 7 launch is just around the corner. But if you're not too keen on spending a lot of money, the OnePlus 6T is still a great phone at this price.

Price: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro is down to Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,950 (MRP Rs. 16,990) right now. Both smartphones come with bundled exchange offers.

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone includes a 3,500mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. You can expand its storage capacity by up to 256GB using a memory card.

Price: Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon's Summer Sale 2019. This is similar to the price that was being offered in a promotional sale earlier this year. In case you missed it, here's another chance.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation and support for Amazon Alexa. Sony promises a battery life of up to 30 hours on a full charge. You can charge the headphones for 10 minutes and get up to 5 hours worth of playback.

Price: Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Fire TV Stick 4K

If you've got a dumb 4K TV, smarten it up with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K. It's currently down to Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999) on the Amazon Summer Sale, and it's one of the most affordable ways to stream 4K content on your dumb TV. It works quite similar to the way Amazon's usual Fire TV Stick does, except this one can handle 4K content via Netflix, Prime Video, and other apps.

Price: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Sony PlayStation 4

Flipkart is still offering the PlayStation 4 500GB slim console at a discounted price of Rs. 22,190 (MRP Rs. 28,580). You get Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo bundled with the console. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange with older consoles.

Price: Rs. 22,190 (MRP Rs. 28,580)

Bonus Deal - Amazon Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Kindle Unlimited lets you read any Kindle ebooks in a specific library. Right now, Amazon seems to be offering a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for as low as Rs. 99 (usually Rs. 597). But the deal is limited to users in select regions as of now. This offer is valid only for today.

Price: Rs. 99 (usually Rs. 597)

Bonus Deal - Audible cashback offer

Amazon Summer Sale is also offering Rs. 199 cashback as Amazon Pay credits if you sign up for the company's audiobooks service Audible. The cashback will be credited within 5 days of signing up for Audible. The offer is only applicable if you haven't signed up earlier.

