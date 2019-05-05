Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones

Flipkart and Amazon are in the middle of their big summer sales right now. Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale and Amazon's Summer Sale are offering hundreds of deals on a wide range of products. In case you're looking to upgrade your old smartphone or buy a new one, it seems like a great time as both the online retail giants are offering a number of interesting deals on mobile phones at all price points. Both the sales will run until May 7.

The online sales are also offering a number of bundled exchange and payment offers. These bundled offers can bring down the effective price of your smartphone. Make sure you compare prices on both the online marketplaces before deciding which phone you want to buy. Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount to SBI debit and credit card users (capped at Rs. 1,500 per card).

We've picked out the best offers on mobile phones that are currently available on Flipkart and Amazon's summer sales. In case you're confused on which is the right phone for you, take a look at our Guide section before you head out to these sales.

Flipkart and Amazon sales: Best offers on mobiles

Realme U1

Realme U1 is currently available at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon's Summer Sale. That's about Rs. 1,000 lower than its usual selling price online. You can knock off another Rs. 7,850 (maximum) from the listed price by swapping your old smartphone with your purchase.

The Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. There's a 25-megapixel front-facing camera for all your selfies and a 3,500mAh battery that could potentially last an entire day, depending on your usage.

Realme U1 managed to score 8 (out of 10) in our in-depth review. The phone offers value for your money. We loved the phone's smooth overall performance be it apps or games. The cameras did, however, struggle in low light conditions.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Samsung Galaxy M20

Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's Galaxy M20 for the first time during its Summer Sale this week. Galaxy M20 is now available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990) until May 7. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity V display and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 15W USB Type-C charger. The phone features a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

In our review, the Galaxy M20 scored a rating of 8 (out of 10). We loved the phone's sharp and crisp display. The battery backup is great as well. We didn't really like the phone's cameras though.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990)

Apple iPhone XR 64GB

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering deals on the iPhone XR. Flipkart's offer, on the Summer Carnival sale, is much better if you have an HDFC Bank card. You'll be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount which comes down to Rs. 5,990. This brings down the effective price of the iPhone XR to Rs. 53,910. This is the same price offline retailers are currently offering. The only difference is that the offline deal offers cashback while Flipkart has an instant discount.

In case you don't have an HDFC Bank card, Amazon is selling the iPhone XR at Rs. 58,990 as a part of its Summer Sale 2019. SBI credit and debit cardholders can score another instant discount worth Rs. 1,500. There's also a bundled exchange offer to further add value to your purchase.

Price: Rs. 53,910 (effective), Rs. 58,990 (on Amazon)

OnePlus 6T

Amazon's Summer Sale is offering the OnePlus 6T (8GB, 128GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999). The same variant normally sells at around Rs. 37,999. If you pay using an SBI debit or credit card, you'll be eligible for an additional Rs. 1,500 discount, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 31,499. To make the deal even sweeter, exchange your old smartphone to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,850.

It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 7 launch is just around the corner. But if you're not too keen on spending a lot of money, the OnePlus 6T is still a great phone at this price.

Price: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Apple iPhone X 64GB

Amazon offered a discount on the iPhone X 64GB during the first day of its Summer Sale. But now both Flipkart and Amazon are matching prices of the iPhone X on their ongoing summer sales. The iPhone X 64GB is available at Rs. 69,999 on both Flipkart and Amazon India right now.

You can pick the marketplace of your choice after considering the bundled exchange and payment offers. While Flipkart is offering a slightly higher upper cap for exchange prices, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount for SBI debit and credit cards.

Price: Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900) on Flipkart and Amazon

Honor View 20

Amazon Summer Sale is currently offering a cashback worth Rs. 5,000 on the Honor View 20 (6GB, 128GB), bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999). You can pair your purchase with the available exchange and payment offers to score an even better deal.

In our review, we gave the Honor View 20 a rating of 8 (out of 10). We loved the phone's powerful processor, modern design, and its bundled supercharger. However, we did find the facial recognition feature to be a bit inconsistent.

Price: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is going at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale right now. The bundled exchange offer can help knock off another Rs. 11,950 (maximum) from the listed price.

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the back. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It houses a 3,060mAh battery that should be able to last an entire day, depending on your usage.

When we tested the Nokia 6.1 Plus, we awarded it a score of 8 (out of 10). The Android One-based phone comes with zero software bloat. The phone is great when it comes to overall performance, and we loved its vibrant display. However, the phone doesn't ship with a fast charger.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro is down to Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,950 (MRP Rs. 16,990) right now. Both smartphones come with bundled exchange offers.

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone includes a 3,500mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. You can expand its storage capacity by up to 256GB using a memory card.

In our review, we loved Realme 2 Pro's excellent build quality and the lively display. The phone offers a decent amount of storage and RAM options and features a tiny display notch. However, when it comes to low-light conditions, the cameras are pretty average.

Price: Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

