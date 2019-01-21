Flipkart and Amazon are currently running their first big sales of the year. It's a good time to upgrade to or buy a brand new smartphone considering the number of offers that are currently available. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering a combination of flat discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, guaranteed buyback prices, and more. Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users while Flipkart and SBI have teamed up to offer 10 percent instant discount to SBI's credit card users.

We have picked out some of the best deals on smartphones available on Flipkart and Amazon's big sales right now. In case you're confused on which phones you should be buying, you should take a quick look at our buying guides for the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000, under Rs. 15,000, and under Rs. 10,000.

Flipkart and Amazon sales - The best deals on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB) is currently available at RS. 48,900 (MRP Rs. 62,500) on a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian sale. The best part is that Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 9,000 on the normal exchange value (just make sure you pick 'Appario Retail' as the seller to avail the offer). Also, if you pay online you'll also be eligible for up to Rs. 2,000 cash back on Swiggy, BookMyShow, and other services. The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch quad-HD+ display and is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 48,900 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Realme 2 Pro (8GB, 128GB)

The Realme 2 Pro (8GB, 128GB) is available at Rs. 16,990 on Flipkart Republic Day sale right now. The bundled exchange offer promises to take up to Rs. 13,900 off the listed price when you swap your old smartphone along with your purchase. The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Asus ZenFone Max M2 32GB

Asus' budget smartphone, the ZenFone Max M2 32GB is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Flipkart. The ZenFone Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with a display notch and features a 4,000mAh battery. As for the cameras, the ZenFone Max M2 features a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

OnePlus 6T

Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on the OnePlus 6T, but the online marketplace is offering extra Rs. 2,000 discount over the normal exchange value, in case you're upgrading your smartphone. In addition, the OnePlus 6T is also available with a new buyback offer where you're assured 70 percent value of the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a dual rear camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Price: Rs. 37,999

Motorola One Power 64GB

The Motorola One Power 64GB is again available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) on Flipkart's Republic Day sale. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It has received the Android 9.0 Pie update so you're pretty much sorted from a software point of view. The Motorola One Power also includes a dual rear camera assembly along with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus 32GB

In case you missed it during the last couple of sales, Nokia 5.1 Plus is back to the Rs. 9,999 price point. Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD+ display, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Nokia 6.1 Plus 64GB

Another deal that's made a comeback is the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by another Rs. 13,800 (maximum). The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone ships with a 3,060mAh battery that should be decent enough to last an entire day, depending on your actual usage.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 (4GB, 64GB) is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499) on Amazon Great Indian Sale right now. If you're willing to exchange your old smartphone, you can get an additional discount up to Rs. 7,012 on your purchase. The Redmi Y2 features a dual camera setup at the rear and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: RS. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499)

Realme U1

The Realme U1 (3GB, 32GB) is now available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon right now. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,240 (maximum) from the listed price if you upgrade your smartphone. The Realme U1 features a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Huawei Nova 3i

The Huawei Nova 3i (4GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990) as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The smartphone also comes with an exchange offer with an instant discount capped at Rs. 8,276. The Nova 3i comes with a dual camera setup at the rear as well as on the front. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990)

Honor 8C

The Honor 8C (4GB, 32GB) is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch display and runs Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box. As for the cameras, the Honor 8C features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Vivo V9 Pro

Amazon is currently selling the Vivo V9 Pro at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990). You can exchange an old phone and get another discount worth up to Rs. 8,276 with your purchase. The Vivo V9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 6GB RAM. The phone comes with a display notch which houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. At the rear, the phone comes with a dual camera setup.

Price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

