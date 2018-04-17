The e-commerce sale season is yet to kick off, but that doesn't mean you can't snag a good deal or two even now. Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall have some great tech deals available presently, which cut down the prices of popular gaming laptops, smart TVs, headphones, etc. We have compiled these deals on gadgets and electronics so you don't have to go scouring the depths of these websites for hours. And as always, most tech products are now available with exchange offers and bundled no-cost EMI options, both of which help sweeten the deals further. Check out our pick of best tech deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall this week.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop is down to Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 63,990) on Flipkart's limited-period sale on laptops. You can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 when you exchange your used laptop. Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 seventh-generation processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and comes with a 15.6-inch display. There's a 1TB mechanical hard drive along with a 128GB SSD (solid state drive) in the laptop. On the graphics front, the laptop features the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 2GB of video RAM. The laptop comes with 1-year international traveler warranty which could be great if you travel a lot.

Price: Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 63,990)

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 94,990) on Flipkart. The laptop is powered by seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive along with a 128GB SSD (solid state drive) and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTZ 1050Ti with 4GB of video RAM. The laptop also comes with a standard 1-year international warranty.

Price: Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 94,990)

Motorola Focus 73 smart monitoring system

If you're looking for a wireless, weather-proof camera for your home or office, the Motorola Focus 73 can tick those boxes easily. Currently down to Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990), the Motorola Focus 73 is a compact outdoor camera with WiFi connectivity. It also supports infrared night vision and you can pan, tilt, and zoom video using a mobile app. The camera is great if you want a streaming view of your home or office.

Price: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch

If you're in the market for a highly affordable laptop for low-end usage, the Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop is available for Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990). The laptop is powered by Intel Pentium quad-core processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 500GB hard drive and runs Ubuntu out of the box. You can get another discount of up to Rs. 8,200 by exchanging your old used laptop with the purchase.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Genius HS-940BT wireless headphones

If you're looking to grab a basic pair of wireless headphones with mic, the Genius HD-940BT is down to Rs. 1,603 (MRP Rs. 3,699) on Amazon. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.1 and come with 40mm drivers. There are controls for play, pause, switch track, turn the volume up or down, and call answer on the side of the headphones. They also ship with an adjustable headband.

Price: Rs. 1,603 (MRP Rs. 3,699)

LG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

LG's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV (55UJ632T) is available at an effective price of Rs. 71,961 (MRP Rs. 1,14,990) on Paytm Mall. Use the coupon code TVOFFER15 to get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 in your Paytm Wallet. The big-screen LED TV comes with two USB ports and three HDMI ports. It includes an IPS 4K panel that promises better viewing angles. The smart functionality is handled by webOS, enabling you to access streaming content via various apps.

Price: Rs. 71,961 (MRP Rs. 1,14,990)

LG G6

We saw the LG G6 drop down to Rs. 29,999 last month, and it's now available for Rs. 28,624 (MRP Rs. 55,000) on Amazon. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 11,225 by swapping your old phone with your purchase. Amazon India is currently offering a no-cost EMI option. To use that you'll need to make sure you check out with only the LG G6 in your cart. If you use ICICI Bank credit card EMI option, you'll be eligible for a 10% cashback. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch FullVision display and is powered by Snapdragon 821 SoC.

Price: Rs. 28,624 (MRP Rs. 55,000)

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.​

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.