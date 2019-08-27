Flipkart and Amazon are running their month-end special sales this week. Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale and Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale include discounts and bundled offers on some of the most popular smartphones in the market right now. Some of these deals include flat discounts while others look like a decent deal when you consider the available bundled offers. Flipkart's sale will be open until midnight, August 31 while Amazon's sale will end at midnight, August 30. In case you're looking to end your month with a brand new phone, now is a good time.

Flipkart and Amazon month-end sales: Best offers on mobile phones available today

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung's Galaxy M30 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. This is the same price we saw the last time Amazon ran a limited-period sale on mobile phones. Samsung Galaxy M30 features a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Honor Play

Honor Play is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon this week. The online marketplace is offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 when you swap your old smartphone (in working condition) with the Honor Play. Honor Play comes with a 6.3-inch display and is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is offering a flat discount worth Rs. 1,000 when you buy the Vivo Z1 Pro and pay online using any payment method, during the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale this week. This brings down the effective price of the phone to Rs. 13,990, which seems like a decent deal. If you factor in the exchange offer, you can grab another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,500, depending on your old smartphone.

Redmi Y3

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale includes Xiaomi's Redmi Y3(3GB, 32GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999). The Redmi Y3 comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. It comes with a large 4,000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3a

If you've been eyeing the Pixel 3a, Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale includes an offer on the phone. The Google Pixel 3a can be bought with a discount of Rs. 3,000 when you pay for it online. This will bring down the effective price of the phone to Rs. 35,999, which seems fair. The bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 17,900.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 11,290) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 7,450. Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM.

LG W30

In case you missed the last sale, LG's W30 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. The LG W30 comes with triple rear camera setup and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P22 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite is also available at a discounted price during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The phone is now selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) with a bundled exchange offer that can help knock off another Rs. 7,450 (maximum) from the listed price. Honor 10 Lite comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, and runs Android 9 Pie with a custom skin on top.

Redmi 6 (3GB, 64GB)

Xiaomi's popular Redmi 6 is also down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499) on Amazon during the Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The smartphone comes with a bunch of bundled offers including an exchange offer, no-cost EMI option, and 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards. Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cardholders can also gran 10 percent extra cashback.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus received an official price cut in India recently and it is currently selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 18,499) on Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant comes with a bundled exchange offer that can get you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on your older smartphone. Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch display with a display notch that houses a 16-megapixel front camera. There are two rear cameras at the back (16-megapixel and 5-megapixel)