It's festive sales season all over and while you'll see offline mobile stores decked up and glowing with Diwali lightning all week, online marketplaces aren't going to make it any easier for them. Flipkart and Amazon are already running their third festive season sales while Paytm Mall is joining them to offer a large selection of deals on mobiles. While these stores will be flooding users with offers, not all of them are worth your time and money. We've handpicked some of the best offers on mobile phones that are currently available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall sales. We have also highlighted bundled payment and exchange offers that you can grab during these ongoing sales. The only golden rule you need to follow -- make sure you compare final prices on these three marketplaces before making a purchase.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale - best offers on mobiles

Honor 9N (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor 9N (4GB, 64GB) is currently down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The smartphone features a 5.84-inch display and a dual camera setup at the rear while it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Honor 9N is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 5.84-inch Full View display that carries a notch. If you're upgrading from an old smartphone you could exchange it and get up to Rs. 11,999 as an instant discount.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Moto Z2 Force (6GB, 64GB)

The Moto Z2 Force is available at a low price of Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999) during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch quad-HD display and a dual camera setup at the rear along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The bundled exchange offer comes with an instant discount capped at Rs. 14,900 and an extra Rs. 3,000 off if you're swapping a used OnePlus phone.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Honor 10 (6GB, 128GB)

The Honor 10 is also going at a discount of about 30 percent on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale right now. The phone is now available at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) which is similar to what we saw during earlier festive season sales on Flipkart in October. The Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear. For your selfies, the phone comes with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM and the phone includes 128GB of internal storage. The 3,400mAh battery should be good enough to last an entire day, depending on your real-world usage.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Asus ZenFone Lite L1

Asus' new budget smartphone, ZenFone Lite L1, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999) on Flipkart sale for a limited period. The phone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. There's a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. If you are in the market for a low-cost smartphone that just works, this is a pretty decent option. SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount while PhonePe users are eligible for 10 percent cashback. You can also buy Flipkart's mobile protection package at an additional cost of Rs. 99.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

You can grab the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option and an exchange offer with up to Rs. 12,250 as an instant discount.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - best offers on mobiles

Realme 1 (6GB, 128GB)

The Realme 1 is currently available at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD display and is powered by the MediaTek Hello P60 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom skin out-of-the-box and includes a 3,410mAh battery that promises a talk-time worth up to 30 hours on a full charge. In terms of cameras, the phone includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Honor 8X (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor 8X is now down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) on Amazon sale. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Huawei Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The Honor 8X includes Huawei's GPU Turbo technology which helps boost gaming performance by up to 60 percent while decreasing the load on power consumption.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ (6GB, 256GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ (6GB, 256GB) is again down to Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. The online marketplace is also offering an extra Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus over the normal exchange value on old smartphones. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for an extra 10 percent discount, above the usual payment options. Amazon is also offering a pair of noise-cancelling earphones from Samsung at an additional Rs. 999 with the Galaxy S9+.

Price: Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB) is also down to Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900) on Amazon sale now. The phone usually sells at a price point of Rs. 30,000. There's a bundled exchange offer that can help with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,854. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount. The Galaxy A8+ features a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone features a dual camera setup at the front and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Price: Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro is currently down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. You can use the bundled exchange offer to get another maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,191. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and is powered by the Snapdragon 660AIE SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Honor Play (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor Play is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon sale right now. This is the same price we saw in the previous sale on Amazon earlier last month. The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Paytm Maha Cashback sale - best offers on mobiles

Apple iPhone X 64GB

Paytm Mall is selling the iPhone X 64GB at an effective price of Rs. 70,699 (MRP Rs. 95,390) right now. Use the coupon code IPH16000 to get a cashback worth Rs. 16,000 in your Paytm wallet. This brings down the price close to previously available deals on Flipkart and Amazon. You may also want to consider the new iPhone XR which costs a little over Rs. 6,000 more than this. Paytm Mall has tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent cashback to the bank's credit and debit card users.

Price: Rs. 70,699 (effective after cashback)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is also available at an effective price of Rs. 60,300 (MRP Rs. 77,557) on Paytm Mall during its ongoing festive season sale. Use the coupon code IPH9500 to receive a cashback of Rs. 9,500 on your purchase. Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent cashback. Paytm Mall is also offering a cashback offer in select locations. The iPhone 8 Plus is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip and comes with a dual rear camera setup.

Price: Rs. 60,300 (effective after cashback)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB for as low as Rs. 61,900 (MRP Rs. 73,600) on Paytm Mall right now. Using the coupon code NOTE9 you can get a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 in your Paytm wallet. Paytm Mall's listing claims the seller is authorized by Samsung, so you don't need to worry. The Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch quad-HD+ display. It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and it ships with a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 61,900 (effective after cashback)

