Flipkart and Amazon are currently running their Independence Day (August 15) special sales in India. Both the online retail giants are offering hundreds of deals and offers across all major product categories. This is probably a great time to upgrade or buy a new smartphone. Flipkart and Amazon are offering great deals on some popular mobile phones right now. Pair your purchase with the available bundled offers and you can score a decent overall deal. Amazon is offering an additional discount to SBI credit cardholders while Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI Bank for an additional discount.

Flipkart and Amazon Independence Day Sales – Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 51,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900) on Amazon's Freedom Sale 2019 right now. Shipping time for the iPhone XR on Amazon seems to have extended, thanks to this deal. But you can still purchase it if you want to save some money. The bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 7,700. You can pay with an SBI credit card to avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on the marked price.

In our review, the iPhone XR impressed us with its best-in-class performance and excellent cameras. We awarded a score of 9 (out of 10) to the smartphone. However, it does carry a lower resolution display compared to other iPhone flagship models such as the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale isn't offering a flat discount on the Vivo Z1 Pro but you can still grab a discount of Rs. 1,000 if you pay for your purchase using any online payment method during the sale. That's still a decent deal for the phone that was just recently introduced in India.

The Vivo Z1 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. You can now grab it for as low as Rs. 13,990 during the Flipkart sale. Use the bundled exchange offer and you can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,500 on the Vivo Z1 Pro.

When we reviewed the Vivo Z1 Pro, we loved the phone's overall performance and its battery life. We gave it a rating of 8 (out of 10). Vivo Z1 Pro features decent cameras and offers a good value for your money. The only thing not going for it is the bulky form factor.

OnePlus 7

Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on the OnePlus 7 during the Freedom Sale 2019 this week, but you can still make use of the available bundled offers to score a decent deal. The OnePlus 7 is available with an additional exchange offer worth Rs. 2,000 over the normal exchange value of your older smartphone. That brings the maximum exchange value to up to Rs. 17,500. Paying with an SBI credit card will also help you take off another 10 percent (maximum Rs. 1,500) from the final price after considering exchange value.

The OnePlus 7 managed an overall score of 8 (out of 10) in our in-depth review. The smartphone offers excellent performance along with all-day battery life. However, we weren't quite impressed with its cameras when we tested them.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google's Pixel 3a XL is available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,000) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale this week. The most recent price cut brought down Pixel 3a XL's price to Rs. 40,999 in June this year. During the sale, you can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 17,900 as an additional discount with the Google Pixel 3a XL. In case you were waiting on a discount on the Pixel 3a XL, now seems like a good time to buy one.

In our review, the Google Pixel 3a XL scored 8 (out of 10). We loved the phone's cameras and its stereo speakers. However, at the time we weren't quite impressed with its initial price tag.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is selling at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490) during Amazon's Freedom Sale this week. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with three rear cameras and a single 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 features a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Black Shark 2 (6GB, 128GB)

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999) on Flipkart right now. The gaming phone was launched in India at Rs. 39,999. If you're in the market for a smartphone built specifically for high-end gaming, the Black Shark 2 looks like a decent option at this price. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI payment option and a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 17,900 off during the National Shopping Days sale this week.

LG W10

LG's online-only W-series phones are available with discounts and bundled offers during this week's Freedom Sale on Amazon India. The LG W10 (3GB, 32GB) is now down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The smartphone comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. LG W10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,000 (maximum) from the listed price.

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (3GB, 32GB) is selling at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. There's a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Redmi 7 (3GB, 32GB)

Xiaomi's budget smartphone, Redmi 7, is also a part of the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is currently selling at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999) during the Freedom Sale. The Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phones runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and comes with a dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Y3

Talking about budget phones, the Redmi Y3 (3GB, 32GB) is now down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019. Xiaomi's affordable Redmi Y3 comes with a large 6.26-inch display and a massive 4,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC and it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Honor 20i

Honor 20i is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. In case you missed the offer during the previous sale, now seems like to good time to grab one. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,700. Honor 20i comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710F SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0.1 out-of-the-box.

Huawei P30 Pro (with free Watch GT)

In case you're looking to buy the Huawei P30 Pro, Amazon India is offering the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch worth Rs. 10,999 completely free with the P30 Pro. All you have to do is add both the products (pick Appario Retail as the seller) to your cart and the smartwatch will be automatically discounted during checkout. Besides the freebie, Amazon is also offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 7,700 during the Freedom Sale 2019.