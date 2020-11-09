Flipkart and Amazon are running their Diwali 2020 special sales this week. Flipkart's Big Diwali sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale are offering discounts and bundled offers on smartphones across price segments. If you're looking to upgrade your phone or gift someone a new mobile phone this Diwali season, this week brings another chance to grab one at a lower-than-usual price. We've handpicked some of the best deals available on top mobile phones during Flipkart and Amazon Diwali special sales this week. Both the sales are open until November 13.

Best mobile phone offers on Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

iPhone XR is back at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. The 64GB variant is currently down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Flipkart. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount of up to Rs. 14,100. Paying with bundled bank offers will sweeten the deal further by 10 percent.

Buy now for: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

iPhone SE (Rs. 32,999)

If you missed the last Diwali special sale, Apple's iPhone SE 64GB is again down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone SE 2020 since it launched in India. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,100.

Buy now for: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is selling at Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's second round of Diwali special sales. The Walmart-owned company is also running a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,600 in additional discount. The price is slightly higher than what Flipkart was offering during its previous festive season sales.

Buy now for: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Rs. 59,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is still selling at a discounted price on Flipkart. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 59,999 during the Big Diwali sale 2020 on Flipkart this week. You can also avail a no-cost EMI option and the bundled exchange offer to further lower the effective price. Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a massive 6.8-inch Super AMOLED display, and a quad rear camera setup.

Buy now for Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

iPhone 11 Pro is down to Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600) during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 11 Pro during festive season sales this year. With the bundled exchange offer, you can get an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 14,100.

Buy now for: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600))

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 12,450 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Moto G9 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G9 is still down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a new budget phone with stock Android, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Best mobile phone offers on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

iPhone 11 (Rs. 50,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is now selling at Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale's 'Finale Days' phase on Amazon. The listing assures EarPods and wall charger in the box. In case you missed the earlier deal on the platform, you have another chance to grab the iPhone 11 at a discounted price.

Buy now for: Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon right now. The phone is listed at Rs. 22,499 and SBI credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth Rs. 3,000, bringing the overall effective price below Rs. 20,000. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400.

Buy now for: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is still selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. State Bank of India credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also bundling its exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro, the affordable Xiaomi phone, is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can exchange an old mobile phone and receive an additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo A52 is still down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990) on Amazon during the final phase of the Great Indian Festival sale. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo A52 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.