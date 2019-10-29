Technology News
loading

Best Type C to Lightning Cables to Fast-Charge Your iPhone

Charge your iPhone faster by pairing these USB Type-C to Lightning cables with a USB-PD charger.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Best Type C to Lightning Cables to Fast-Charge Your iPhone

USB C to Lightning cables by Apple, Belkin, and Xcentz feature in this list

Highlights
  • Apple's USB C to Lightning cable can be difficult to buy online
  • Belkin Boost Charge enables fast charging speeds
  • Xcentz offers lifetime warranty on its cable

After years of stubbornly shipping 5W chargers with all iPhone models — something we've consistently criticised in our reviews — Apple finally decided to ship a faster charger with this year's iPhone models. Well, at least a couple of them. While the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max now each ship with an 18W charger, the iPhone 11, though it supports faster charging speeds, still ships with the cruddy 5W charger.

The 18W charger that ships with the iPhone 11 Pro models is a Type-C charger, another first for the iPhone. This means these new iPhones ship with a Type-C to Lightning cable in the box. If you lose the cable, or would like to have a spare one for your backpack or office, finding one can be a challenge, since they aren't quite as ubiquitous as the good old USB-A to Lightning cable. So we decided to compile a list of options for you to choose from.

As always, we've restricted ourselves to products we've tested ourselves. Also, note that though Apple ships a fast charger and a Type-C to Lightning cable only with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can pair these cables with any standard Type-C charger that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) to fast charge any recent iPhone model.

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable

Our first pick is Apple's own USB Type-C to Lightning cable, which is available for purchase separately. Available in two lengths, Apple's cable supports fast charging speeds, letting you top up the iPhone 11 Pro Max from empty to 46 percent in just 30 minutes, using the charger that came bundled with the iPhone.

apple type c to lightning cable Apple Type C to Lightning cable

 

The only problem is that you might have a problem buying Apple's USB-C to Lightning cable online, since it was listed as “out of stock” at both Amazon India and Flipkart at the time of publishing this story.

Price: Rs. 1,700 (1m), Rs. 2,900 (2m)
Warranty: 1 year
Colour(s): White

 

 

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C Cable

If you're looking for an alternative to Apple's official USB-C to Lightning cable, the 1.2m Belkin Boost Charge USB-C Cable is worth considering. You pay a premium compared to Apple's offerings, but you get a cable that looks extremely stylish, and, more importantly, feels pretty solid.

Belkin Boost Charge USB C to Lightning cable Best USB C to Lightning cable

 

In our test, the Belkin Boost Charge USB-C Cable enabled charging speeds that were identical to Apple's official cable, which is as good as it gets. As a nice bonus, Belkin provides a two-year warranty on its cable.

Price: Rs. 2,499
Warranty: 2 years
Colour(s): Black, White

 

 

Xcentz USB C to Lightning Cable

Though not officially available in India, the Xcentz USB C to Lightning Cable is the most affordable option on our list, and will appeal to our international readers. Available via Amazon.com in two length and four colour options, this is a nylon braided cable that claims to be capable of withstanding over 30,000 bending movements and is said to be capable of holding up to 175lbs (roughly 80kg), though we are not sure why or when that would matter.

Xcentz USB C to Lightning cable Best USB C to Lightning cable

 

What does matter is the fact that Xcentz is backing its claims with a lifetime warranty — that's right, a lifetime warranty. In our charging tests, the cable delivered only marginally slower charging speeds than the cables by Apple and Belkin, enabling the iPhone 11 Pro Max to go from empty to 44 percent in 30 minutes.

Price: 3 feet (roughly 0.9m): $16.99 (approximately Rs. 1,200), 6 feet (roughly 1.8m): $17.99 (approximately Rs. 1,275)
Warranty: Lifetime
Colours: Black, Blue, Red, Silver

 

 

Others

There are a few other options out there, including a cable we've covered in the past. Priced at Rs. 499, the Rock Type-C to Lightning cable is pretty affordable, but you pay the price in terms of performance. Pairing this cable with the iPhone 11 Pro Max charger, we noticed that the phone only charged up to 16 percent in 30 minutes, which was pretty underwhelming. So, if you are looking for a Type-C to Lightning cable on a tight budget and don't care about charging speed, you can consider this as an option.

 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, USB Type C, Lightning
Kunal Dua Editor by day. Editor by night. Wannabe writer. Full-time cynic. More
TikTok Maker ByteDance Denies Reports It Is Planning Hong Kong Listing
PUBG Mobile to Get Upgraded Anti-Cheat System That Targets Hackers Without Collateral Effects
Best Type C to Lightning Cables to Fast-Charge Your iPhone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  4. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  5. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  6. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  7. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  8. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile to Get Upgraded Anti-Cheat System That Targets Hackers Without Collateral Effects
  2. Nvidia Shield TV, Shield TV Pro Launched with 4K, Dolby Vision, Android TV
  3. TikTok Maker ByteDance Denies Reports It Is Planning Hong Kong Listing
  4. Xiaomi Watch Design Revealed, to Feature Cellular, GPS, and NFC Connectivity
  5. Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Headed to Trial Over 'Pedo Guy' Tweet
  6. Mi CC9 Pro Camera Specifications, Samples Shared by Xiaomi; TENAA Listing Tips Additional Specs
  7. Poco F1 Starts Getting MIUI 11 With October Android Security Patch, Initial Rollout Limited to Select Users
  8. iOS 13.2 Tips Upcoming AirTag Tracker, Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 Series
  9. Mi Note 10 to Launch Soon, Teased to Be ‘World’s First’ 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Phone
  10. Google Owner Alphabet Said to Be in Bid to Buy Fitbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.