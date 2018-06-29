Buying a decent phone under 7,000 rupees was all but a pipe dream a few years ago. However, with capable Android smartphone getting cheaper and cheaper, the situation has changed quite dramatically. The smartphones listed below cannot compete with the flagships of the world but they are more than capable of basic tasks like browsing the web, using social media apps, and taking the odd picture or two. While there are a few other mobiles under Rs. 7,000 that are worth taking a look, we have restricted ourselves to phones that have been reviewed by Gadgets 360, and put through our battery of tests.

Here are our top picks for the best smartphones under Rs. 7,000 - listed in no particular order.

Best phones under Rs. 7,000 (July 2018)

Phone under Rs. 7,000 Gadgets 360 rating Xiaomi Redmi 5A 7/ 10 10.or D 7/ 10 InFocus Vision 3 7/ 10

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

The cheapest smartphone from Xiaomi is one of the best entry points into the smartphone world. The cameras are quite average but the phone more than makes up for that with good performance, solid battery life, and above average build quality make it one of the picks in this list of best phones under Rs. 7,000.

The Redmi 5A (Review) is available in two variants - one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage priced at Rs. 5,999 and one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage priced at Rs. 6,999. Both variants allow for storage expansion via a microSD card. It can be bought from Amazon India as well as Mi.com.

10.or D

The 10.or D (Review) offers tremendous value for money and is a great alternative to the Xiaomi Redmi 5A if you are looking for a phone under Rs. 7,000. Unlike the other options in this list which run highly customised skins, the smartphone ships with a stock build of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It also has great battery life and a quick and accurate fingerprint scanner. The cameras though are a letdown and so is the build quality.

The 10.or D is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, clocked at 1.4GHz. There are two variants of the smartphone on offer - one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage priced at Rs. 4,999 and one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage priced at Rs. 5,999. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

InFocus Vision 3

The InFocus Vision 3 (Review) is a great option for those looking for an affordable smartphone with an 18:9 display. The smartphone has great build quality, a vibrant 5.7-inch HD+ display and good battery life. That said, its cameras are underwhelming and it has a tendency to heat up under load.

The InFocus Vision 3 is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT6737H chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which can be expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, with a cluttered but feature loaded custom skin on top called Smile UX. It is available for Rs. 6,999 on Amazon India.

Which is your pick for the best phone under Rs. 7,000? Let us know via the comments.