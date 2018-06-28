Ever since OnePlus changed the game with the OnePlus One back in 2014, the very definition of a flagship has been changing constantly, with top of the line specifications and features percolating down the price ladder. This has meant that best phones under Rs. 30,000 are increasingly capable of challenging their more expensive siblings. While we aren't quite in the "flagship-killer" territory in this price segment, best best mobiles under Rs. 30,000 offer enough to keep most people happy.

As with all our list, we've restricted ourselves to only the phones that have been reviewed by Gadgets 360, and put through our stringent tests. With that in mind, here are our picks for the best phones under Rs. 30,000 - if you are on a tighter budget, look up best phones under 20,000 or even more affordable offerings under Rs. 15,000 or even below Rs. 10,000.

Best phones under Rs. 30,000 (July 2018)

Phone under Rs. 30,000 Gadgets 360 rating Honor View 10 8/ 10 Nokia 7 Plus 9/ 10 Moto X4 8/ 10 Nokia 8 9/ 10 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 8/ 10

Honor View 10

The Honor View 10 (Review) is one of the most value for money offerings in the market right now. Not only does the smartphone come with powerful internals and a crisp bezel-less display, it is packed to the rafters with nifty artificial intelligence features such as an AI accelerated translator and natural language processing making it one of the best mobiles under Rs. 30,000.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Huawei's EMUI skin on top and is powered by the Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and a 3750mAh battery. Thanks to AI-powered scene recognition, the Honor View 10's colour+monochrome rear camera setup is one of the best in its class.

Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus (Review) is probably the most well-rounded smartphone from HMD Global yet. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor, which strikes the right balance between performance and efficiency. The smartphone is also built well and looks premium. The cameras struggle in low light but produce decent images in favourable lighting conditions.

The fact the Nokia 7 Plus runs a stock version of Android 8.1 with no third-party bloat whatsoever is just icing on the cake. Being a part of the Android One programme also entails regular software updates for two years. The Nokia 7 Plus can be bought via Amazon as well as offline retail stores. It is available in only one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs. 25,999.

Moto X4

The much awaited return of the Moto X series brings with it a premium glass and metal design, the ability to stream audio to up to 4 Bluetooth devices simultaneously, capable internals and a pretty decent dual camera setup that allows for the capture of bokeh shots and wide-angle images.

The Moto X4 (Review) is also IP68 dust and water resistant - a feature rarely found in this price range. As a result, the smartphone can be dunked in in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without any worries. The fact that the smartphone runs on a near stock build of Android 8.0 Oreo adds to its appeal, making it one of the best phones you can buy under Rs. 30,000.

Nokia 8

With a sleek minimalist design, clean and fluid software, the Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood, and highly capable ZEISS powered cameras - last year's Nokia 8 (Review) has got a price cut in India, making it one of the best picks under the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment.

From the simple yet classy design to the light and minimal version of Android, the Nokia 8 comes across as refined and elegant from the inside out. The fact that it comes with the promise of timely updates - both yearly Android versions and monthly security updates - is just icing on the cake.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Long before the iPhone X came into the picture, the Mi Mix swept the world with its striking bezel-less design. The Mi Mix 2 (Review) that followed saw a much wider release and several key improvements such as better internals and an improved front facing speaker.

While the cameras are quite disappointing, the excellent battery life, head-turning design, stunning display and great performance make the Mi Mix 2 well worth its price. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 35,999 but is now available for as low as Rs. 29,999.

Which is your pick for the best phone under Rs. 30,000? Let us know via the comments.