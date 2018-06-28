Phones under Rs. 20,000 may not be as popular as their more affordable siblings but as you move up the price bracket, you start to see improvements in cameras as well as overall performance. While even the best mobiles under Rs. 20,000 cannot compare to latest flagship handsets from the likes of Samsung and Apple, they do come pretty close in some areas like multi-tasking and performance in most day to day tasks. If you are looking for the best phones under Rs. 20,000, you've come to the right place as we are here to help.

Before we get to our picks of best mobiles under Rs. 20,000 that offer a nice balance of performance, battery life, and camera performance, a reminder that as usual we have restricted ourselves to smartphones reviewed by Gadgets 360 as that's the only way we can sure of their quality. If you are looking for even more affordable options do check out the list of best phones under Rs. 15,000 or the best mobiles under Rs. 10,000.

Best phones under Rs. 20,000 (July 2018)

Phone under Rs. 20,000 Gadgets 360 rating Nokia 6 (2018) 8/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 9/ 10 Moto Z2 Play 8/ 10 iPhone SE 8/ 10 Oppo F7 8/ 10

Nokia 6 (2018)

The Nokia 6 (2018) (Review) has an iffy fingerprint sensor and the cameras disappoint in low light. That said, the smartphone has terrific build quality, solid performance and good battery life. The fact that it runs on a pure build of Android and is scheduled to get minimum two years of updates is just icing on the cake, making it one of the best phones under Rs. 20,000.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is available in two variants - one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage priced at Rs. 16,999 and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which retails for Rs. 18,999. The cheaper variant, which is priced at Rs. 16,999, is the one to buy as the performance gains offered by the 4GB variant are incremental at best.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

One of only two phones in this list to come with an edge-to-edge display, the Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) stands out from the rest thanks to impressive specifications and a sleek all-metal bezel-less design. Face unlock capabilities, competent dual cameras, great build quality and a bright and vivid display are just icing on the cake, making it one of the best phones you can buy under Rs. 20,000.

The lack of USB-Type C and the bloated nature of MIUI are not enough to dampen the Note 5 Pro's appeal. The 4GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 14,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 16,999. Both have 64GB storage on board, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Moto Z2 Play

The under-rated Moto Z2 Play (Review) is now available for less than Rs. 20,000 online. Thanks to the efficient Snapdragon 626 chipset under the hood, the smartphone has excellent battery life and good - if not flagship level - performance.

Motorola's software package is fast and fluid and devoid of any extraneous bloat and the AMOLED display up front is crisp and vibrant. What sets the Moto Z2 Play apart from the hordes of smartphones out there is the ability to expand its capabilities via Moto Mods. The most practical and successful implementation of the modular concept yet - Moto Mods simply snap on to the back of the device via magnets and add extra functionality.

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE (Review) might be getting a bit old but is still a great entry point into Apple's enticing ecosystem. By today's standards, the 4-inch display can come across as diminutive and the front camera is extremely underwhelming. If you can look past those grievances however, the smartphone makes for a great buy at its current retail price.

Basically an iPhone 6s (Review), encased in the shell of an iPhone 5s (Review), the iPhone SE has great build quality, a crisp and vivid 4-inch retina display, stellar performance, a fairly decent fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button up front and a capable 12-megapixel rear camera that manages to hold its own despite being two years old.

The 32GB variant of the iPhone SE is available at around Rs. 19,000 online and the 128GB storage variant goes beyond the ambit of this list at Rs. 24,000.

Oppo F7

The Oppo F7 (Review) is not the most premium looking smartphone in this range but has a capable chipset, great battery life and a high-quality selfie camera. Features like Sense HDR mode and AI Beauty work well and add to the smartphone's appeal, making it one of our picks of the best mobiles under Rs. 20,000 right now.

That said, the plastic casing is slightly underwhelming and Oppo's user interface is cluttered. The Oppo F7 is available in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 21,990 and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, priced at Rs. 26,990. The 4GB variant can be found for less than Rs. 20,000 online and is a great buy for selfie lovers. The higher-end variant however makes little sense compared to the likes of Nokia 7 Plus (Review) and Honor View 10 (Review).

Additional options

The Moto X4 (Review) is a great option that falls just outside the Rs. 20,000 bracket with its Rs. 20,999 sticker price. It is IP68 dust and water resistant, runs on a near stock version of Android, has a competent dual camera setup at the back and performs admirably.

The Oppo F5 (Review) and Honor 9i (Review) are also decent options that fell just short in our reviews. The Lenovo K8 Note (Review) and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Review) are also good options but the former is getting a bit old in the tooth, and the latter, with its gigantic display, is a bit too cumbersome for some people.

Which is your pick for the best phone under Rs. 20,000? Let us know via the comments.