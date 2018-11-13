Which smartphone can be regarded as the best option under Rs. 15,000? It's a hard decision considering the past few months saw quite a few exciting and value-for-money handsets launching in that price range. The trend of bringing premium internals and design elements to a mid-range segment began earlier this year and has seen several brands competing in the same space to offer the best value proposition to Indian customers. Many of these brands are primarily focusing on the best smartphone under Rs. 15,000 considering the sheer demand for phones in that price bracket.

With new launches from the likes of Nokia and Realme, the amount of choices in the market are aplenty. The smartphones listed below have been tested by Gadgets 360 and put through our usual routine of tests — we don't recommend phones that we haven't tested ourselves. So without further delay, here are the best mobiles you can buy under Rs. 15,000 right now.

Best phones under Rs. 15,000

Phone under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 9/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 9/ 10 Realme 2 Pro 8/ 10 Honor 8X 8/ 10 Nokia 5.1 Plus 8/ 10 Realme 1 8/ 10

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Having been in the Indian market for several months now, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review) still remains one of the top picks in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment, and Asus' best budget smartphone till date. In our review, we noted that the smartphone has a great display, a dedicated microSD card slot for external storage, sleek design, and clean stock software. However, the real-life battery experience was slightly underwhelming despite the large 5,000mAh unit.

The base variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is priced at Rs. 10,999 and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The mid-tier variant with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant sports a price tag of Rs. 14,999. The model with 4GB RAM is the most value-for-money pick, however the 6GB RAM variant can also be considered given the refreshed selfie camera and two extra gigabytes of RAM in a Rs. 2,000 uptick.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) is yet another stellar choice in the under Rs. 15,000 price point. It brought about a sort of revolution in this price segment by offering premium internals at an affordable price. The all-metal solid design, a good dual rear camera setup, and a 5.99-inch display (sans notch) make it a safe pick when your budget is under Rs. 15,000.

We loved the phone's vibrant display, solid battery life, and powerful processor, which make it a great purchase even nine months after its launch in India. However, it lacks a bundled fast charger, USB Type-C, and a distinctive design. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India and offers superb specifications and a good price. There is a slightly expensive 6GB RAM+64GB storage model that goes all the way up to Rs. 16,999, which can be considered if you wish to stretch your budget.

Realme 2 Pro

Launched to take on the might of the current stalwarts in the category, the Realme 2 Pro (Review) offers extreme value-for-money in terms of specifications — in fact, it is the cheapest smartphone in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Other than that, it has a sharp and vivid display with a waterdrop-style notch, fast face unlock capabilities, good build quality, and solid apps and gaming performance. The overall UI's presentation and video performance could have been better, as noted in our review.

The Realme 2 Pro starts at just Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The 6GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,990, and the top-end 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 17,990. While Realme says it currently does not have any plans to hike the phone's pricing, you might want to pick one up as soon as possible considering they just increased pricing for two of its other budget smartphones.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X (Review) is an attempt from Huawei sub-brand Honor to break into this premium mid-range smartphone segment with its latest in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. It boasts of a unique dual tone design, good build quality with a glass back, and great CPU performance. However, it lacks a bit in terms of the rear camera and gaming performance, and sports a dated Micro-USB port.

Only the base variant of the Honor 8X comes under the Rs. 15,000 price point — priced at Rs. 14,999 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 6GB RAM+64GB storage model too, priced slightly higher at Rs. 16,999, and one with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage priced at Rs. 18,999.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus (Review) is one of two highly value-for-money smartphones from HMD Global's bandwagon this year. The phone has a great glass design, runs a clean Android One-based stock Android with regular updates, has excellent battery life, and its display does not disappoint despite sporting an HD+ resolution. While low-light camera performance is average and a hybrid SIM slot might bother some, there's little to complain at that price point.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the sole variant that comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Realme 1

Oppo spinoff, now an independent mobile brand, Realme started its run in India with the launch of the Realme 1 (Review). The smartphone offers an exciting proposition in the budget market with a Helio P60 SoC, a unique glossy diamond-cut design, good battery life, superb performance, and a decent display. It does, however, lack a few essentials such as a fingerprint sensor and has to make do with software-based face unlock.

The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,990, and is great for its price. There is another variant as well, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs. 10,990. Notably, the original base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant was discontinued in India after the launch of the Realme 2.

Other good options

The Nokia 6.1 Plus (Review) and Motorola One Power (Review) deserve special mentions in this list, despite their price starting about Rs. 1,000 above the upper limit.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a premium glass design, an iPhone X-like notch, and is powered by the capable Snapdragon 636 SoC. it offers clean software, great performance, and a punchy and vibrant display. These advantages more than make up for its average cameras and battery life. The lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Motorola One Power is yet another Snapdragon 636 SoC-powered smartphone that offers solid battery performance with its 5,000mAh unit. Other than that, the things that are going for it include its software with promised updates, fairly powerful processor, and premium design. The lack of dual 4G VoLTE might be a dealbreaker. Much like the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Motorola One Power also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage at a price tag of Rs. 15,999.

So, which one would be your pick for the best smartphone under Rs. 15,000? Let us know your choice via the comments.