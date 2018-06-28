Which is the best phone under Rs. 15,000? That's a difficult question to answer. The sub-Rs. 15,000 segment is one of the most popular and hotly contested section of today's smartphone market. The past few years have seen mobiles under Rs. 15,000 transition from heavily compromised pieces of hardware to highly competent devices capable of fighting it out with the flagships of the world in many ways. In fact, many brands are targeting the segment to position their products as best smartphone under Rs. 15,000 considering the sheer number of people looking for phones in this price bracket.

With new launches from brands like Xiaomi, and price cuts to popular smartphones there has never been a better time to buy a mobile under Rs. 15,000. The phones listed below have been tested by Gadgets 360 and put through our usual battery of tests - we don't recommend phones we haven't tested ourselves. Also, if you are on an even tighter budget, check out our picks of best phones under Rs. 10,000.

Best phones under Rs. 15,000 (July 2018)

Phone under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 9/ 10 Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 9/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 8/ 10 Moto G5S Plus 8/ 10 Xiaomi Mi A1 8/ 10 Xiaomi Mi Max 2 8/ 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) embraces the latest bezel-less mania that has swept the smartphone industry. It has an all-metal design, a fairly capable dual camera setup at the rear, face unlock and a crisp, and a vibrant 5.99-inch display that flows from edge to edge.

In traditional Xiaomi fashion, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has extremely impressive specifications for the price and the overall package makes it one of the best phones under Rs. 15,000. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.8GHz paired with the Adreno 509 GPU and a 4000mAh battery. At Rs. 14,999, the 4GB RAM variant of the Note 5 Pro offers great value for money. There is a 6GB RAM variant as well but it is priced beyond the ambit of this article - at Rs. 16,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review) is arguable the most compelling budget smartphone from Asus yet. While the real world battery life is slightly disappointing given the large size of the battery, the bright and punchy display, great performance, sleek design and clean software more than make up for the same.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available in three variants - one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage priced at Rs. 10,999, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 12,999. There is also a variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs. 14,999. The 4GB variant is the one to buy as it offers the most value for money.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

The younger sibling of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a great option for those on a slightly tighter budget. It has great build quality, a sleek bezel-less design, stellar battery life, and a fairly decent set of cameras, making it yet another Xiaomi pick in our list of best phones under Rs. 15,000.

The Redmi Note 5 (Review) is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor and comes with a crisp 5.99-inch display and a sizeable 4000mAh battery. It is available in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs. 11,999 and one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs. 9,999.

Moto G5S Plus

There might be a couple of new Motos in town, but the Moto G5S Plus (Review) still remains a terrific buy. Not only is it more powerful than the Moto G6, it offers more value for money. It has excellent build quality, a fast and fluid build of Android devoid of unnecessary bloat, an all-metal design, capable internals, and a crisp and vibrant 5.5-inch display.

The lack of an 18:9 display is the only chink in the Moto G5S Plus's armour, if you prefer to get on board with the newest trend. The smartphone is is available in only one variant, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (which can be expanded via a microSD card), presently retailing at Rs. 12,999.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Almost a year old, this veteran still has the chops to fight it out with the new entrants in this segment. The Xiaomi Mi A1 (Review) has one of the best dual camera implementations in its class, a premium all-metal design, and highly capable internals make it one of the best mobiles under Rs. 15,000.

The Mi A1 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi's stable to be a part of the Android One initiative and such marries Xiaomi's stellar hardware with the fluidity and simplicity of stock Android. It is powered by the efficient Snapdragon 625 processor and is only available in one variant with 4GB of RAM for Rs. 13,999.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

With its mammoth 6.44-inch display, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Review) is a great option for all phablet lovers out there. It scores well in terms of performance, battery life, build quality and design. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and a sizeable 5300mAh battery.

There are a few sacrifices you have to make for the huge display though - the phone is quite awkward to hold in one hand and has a pretty average set of cameras which are well behind the competition. The 32GB storage variant retails for Rs. 12,999 while the 64GB storage variant is available for Rs. 14,999 online.

Additional options

At Rs. 12,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, the Honor 7X (Review) finds a place for itself in the list of best phones under Rs. 15,000 as an additional recommendation. There is also a 64GB internal storage variant in the offing, which retails for Rs. 15,999 and is a little harder to recommend. The Honor 7X has great build quality, a vibrant edge-to-edge display, powerful hardware and a slick bezel-less design. The cameras are pretty average though and battery life is a bit underwhelming.

The Honor 9 Lite (Review) sets itself apart from the rest in this price segment thanks to its gorgeous glass unibody design. It is one of the most affordable smartphones in the market with face unlock capabilities and is extremely compact and pocketable thanks to its vibrant edge-to-edge 5.65-inch display. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Huawei's EMUI skin on top and has a 13+2-megapixel dual camera setup at the front as well at the back. It is available in two variants - one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs. 10,999 and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs. 14,999.

The Lenovo K8 Note (Review) is a fairly decent option if you seek a smartphone under Rs. 15,000, but with the Moto G5S Plus getting a price cut, it has lost some of its appeal.

With a design reminiscent of the Galaxy S9 and S8, the Galaxy J6 (Review) is a great option for Samsung loyalists. The addition of a SuperAMOLED display in the sub Rs. 15,000 price segment is much appreciated and the battery life is solid for a 3000mAh unit. That said, the cameras are underwhelming and the overall performance is sub-par.

The Oppo A83 (Review), with its slim and light design, great battery life and good performance, also makes for a solid option in this price range. It is available for Rs. 12,500 online, but we didn't include it in our main list because it doesn't stand out positively in any way either. It's a good compromise candidate though, if you're looking for one.

