Phones under Rs. 10,000 have taken giant strides in the past few years, with companies like Xiaomi and Motorola transforming the very definition of entry-level smartphones. This segment is rapidly evolving and changing, with decent Android smartphones getting more and more affordable. Yes, even now, you still have to compromise on something - most typically camera performance - but the overall experience that mobiles under Rs. 10,000 now offer is heads and shoulders above what we used to get a couple of years ago. So, if you are looking for a phone with great battery life or a companion for your gaming sessions, the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment has plenty to offer.

As always, for this list of best phones under Rs. 10,000, we have restricted ourselves to smartphones that have been reviewed by Gadgets 360, and put through our battery of tests. Here are our top picks for the best smartphones under Rs. 10,000 - listed in no particular order.

Best phones under Rs. 10,000 (July 2018)

Phone under Rs. 10,000 Gadgets 360 rating Realme 1 8/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 8/ 10 Lenovo K8 Plus 8/ 10 Moto G5S 8/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi 5 8/ 10 Infinix Hot S3 8/ 10

Realme 1

The Realme sub-brand is an attempt by Oppo to take on Xiaomi in the highly competitive budget segment. The Realme 1 (Review) has a fibreglass body with a glossy diamond-cut effect on the back that helps it stand out from the hordes of metal-clad smartphones out there. The performance is also great thanks to the powerful MediaTek Helio P60 chipset and so is the battery life.

The variants with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, which are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively, offer tremendous value for money, making the Realme 1 as one of the best phones under Rs. 10,000. Oppo also offers a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that goes beyond the ambit of the article and is hard to recommend over the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

With a sleek bezel-less design, great battery life, a crisp and vivid display, decent cameras, and stellar build quality, the Redmi Note 5 (Review) makes for a great buy in this price range. It comes with a lot of bloatware pre-installed but that is not enough to dampen its appeal.

It is powered by the efficient Snapdragon 625 processor and comes with an edge-to-edge 5.99-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, and 32/ 64GB of internal storage, depending your variant of choice. The 3GB RAM variant retails for Rs. 9,999, while the 4GB RAM variant goes beyond the ambit of this article at Rs. 11,999.

Lenovo K8 Plus

For the Lenovo K8 Plus and Lenovo K8 Note, Lenovo ditched its cluttered and bloated Vibe UI in favour of stock Android. In addition to the fast and fluid software package, the K8 Plus has stellar battery life and good performance courtesy the MediaTek Helio P25 processor and 3GB of RAM, all of which is enough to make it one of the best mobiles under Rs. 10,000.

Just like every other phone in this price range, the Lenovo K8 Plus (Review) also comes with a few compromises - the cameras are a bit disappointing and the phone is quite bulky. All in all though, it makes for quite a decent buy. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and can be found for Rs. 9,999 online.

Moto G5S

The Moto G5S (Review) might not be the newest smartphone around but it still packs a punch. The smartphone was launched for Rs. 13,999 last August but can now be bought for less than 10,000 rupees making it a solid option for those with a limited budget.

The G5S runs on a near stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a update to Android Oreo on the way. It is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 4GB of RAM. The cameras are nothing to write home about and the display has substantial borders but the phone makes up for that with great battery life, fluid software, excellent build quality, and an all-aluminium design.

Xiaomi Redmi 5

The newest offering in this list offers tremendous value for money. With 3GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood, the Redmi 5 (Review) continues Xiaomi's tradition of offering powerful specifications at an affordable price. The smartphone has great build quality, and lasts a long time on a single charge.

The fact that it runs on an outdated version of Android and has fairly underwhelming cameras dampens its appeal slightly, but it's still good enough to be one of the picks for the best phone under Rs. 10,000. It is available in three variants - one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for Rs. 7,999, one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs. 8,999, and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs. 10,999 which is priced dangerously close to the superior Redmi Note 5 and is tough to recommend.

Infinix Hot S3

In our review, we noted that the Infinix Hot S3 is one of the most impressive all-rounders out there. It may not have an all-metal build or the most powerful internals, but it more than makes up for that with great battery life, a vivid 18:9 display, competent cameras, and above average battery life.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage retails for Rs. 8,999 and offers a lot of bang for the buck. There is another variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs. 10,999 which is a little harder to recommend with the likes of the Redmi Note 5 and Honor 9 Lite offering better value for money.

Additional options

With a sticker price of Rs. 10,999, the Honor 9 Lite (Review) is a great smartphone that falls just outside the ambit of this article. It has a striking glass unibody design, face unlock, a competent dual camera setup at the back and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Huawei's EMUI on top.

Road warriors can consider the Smartron t.phone P (Review) which offers excellent battery life courtesy its sizeable 5,000mAh battery. The stellar endurance comes at a cost though as the smartphone has decidedly average cameras.

Which is your pick for the best phone under Rs. 10,000? Let us know via the comments.