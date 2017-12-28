Best Phones of 2017: Our Top Picks Under Rs. 20,000

It's been an interesting year for gadget watchers, particularly in the budget segment. Today, the kind of phones available for under-Rs.10,000 are seriously good options, and mid-budget flagships in the under-Rs. 30,000 segment come pretty close to the top brands. While we're also working on a list of the best phones of the year, here, we'll look at all the top picks under Rs. 20,000. Our picks range in price from close to Rs. 10,000 all the way up to the very limit we've set, but make no mistake - every entry is a good choice that delivers performance, battery life, and looks good to boot.

These phones may fall short when compared to the latest iPhone or Galaxy handset, but people who don't want to spend that much money on a phone will not be disappointed with any of the picks on our list. We've restricted the picks to phones that Gadgets 360 has reviewed, to make sure that each device actually meets the standards our readers expect; and of course, all of the phones need to have been released in 2017. We're looking for the best phones, so even if a phone scores exceptionally well in some areas, if it comes with too much compromise in other aspects, it won't make the cut.

With all the explanations out of the way, here are our top picks for the best phones of 2017, available for less than Rs. 20,000, listed in no particular order.

Best Mobiles under Rs. 20,000 Gadgets 360 rating Infinix Zero 5 Pro 8/10 Lenovo K8 Plus 8/10 Xiaomi Mi A1 8/10 Lenovo K8 Note 8/10 Motorola Moto G5S Plus 8/10 Samsung Galaxy OnMax 8/10 CoolPad Cool Play 6 8/10 Oppo F3 Plus 8/10 Motorola Moto G5 Plus 8/10 ZTE Nubia Z11 mini S 8/10

1. Infinix Zero 5 Pro

One of the latest phones on the list, the Infinix Zero 5 Pro (review) is a good option under Rs. 20,000, squeaking in with a price of Rs. 19,999. In our review, the phone did well across multiple fields; and although it could have done better particularly in terms of its camera performance, the overall performance, vivid display, and most of all, camera quality, carried the day for it.

In terms of specifications, it's packing a 5.98-inch full-HD display, with a 2.6GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a large 4350mAh battery. It's also got a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

2. Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo has been doing well in the budget segment, and the Lenovo K8 Plus (review) is a great example of value for money. It's one of the few dual-rear camera phones at this price point, and although the camera and display could be better, it does well on performance, and again, battery life is stellar.

With a 5.2-inch full-HD display, the phone has a 2.5GHz octa-core processor, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The 4000mAh battery does great, and there's an 8-megapixel front camera along with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-rear camera.

3. Xiaomi Mi A1

The first phone under the rebooted Android One initiative, the Xiaomi Mi A1 (review) is a well priced performer that recently got a price cut making it even more attractive. It scored well on all fronts in our review, with only the battery being an area for improvement.

The 5.5-inch screened device has a full-HD display, a 2GHz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, along with a 3080mAh battery. There is a 5-megapixel front camera, and a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors, which allows you to zoom in to photos.

4. Lenovo K8 Note

Another competitively priced entry from Lenovo, the K8 Note (review) scored well in terms of software, along with the design and display. It also comes with support for Lenovo's TheatreMax VR mode, which lets you view any app with a stereoscopic headset. The battery is a little bit of a letdown, particularly when compared to other offerings from the brand.

The phone has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a 1.4GHz processor with 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, and a 4000mAh battery, along with 13-megapixel front and rear cameras.

5. Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G family has become the go-to choice for many of us looking for a phone at around Rs. 15,000. The build quality is generally good and the phones typically do well on the software front, and that's true for the Moto G5S Plus (review) as well. The phone's battery life could be better, but it does well on every other front.

It has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a 2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It has an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

6. Samsung Galaxy On Max

The Samsung Galaxy On Max (review) is packed with useful features like face recognition, and support for Samsung Pay Mini, along with a generally polished interface.

The phone has a 5.7-inch full-HD display, a 1.69GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB storage. It ha a 3300mAh battery, and 13-megapixel front and rear cameras.

7. Coolpad Cool Play 6

Although the phone takes a while to charge, the battery life of the Coolpad Cool Play 6 (review) is one of its selling points. The performance of the phone is also pretty good, and its fingerprint scanner is extremely fast. It's also one of only two dual-rear camera phones on this list.

In terms of specs, it has a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a 1.4GHz octa-core processor, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There's a large 4060mAh battery, an 8-megapixel front camera, and two 13-megapixel rear cameras.

8. Oppo F3 Plus

One of the more expensive phones on the list, the Oppo F3 Plus (review) is well worth the money, with a good display and design, powerful performance, and fantastic battery life. The software is one sticking point, but overall it's a really good purchase.

For your money, you get a 6-inch screen with a full-HD display, powered by a 1.95GHz processor. It's packing 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage, and there's a 4000mAh battery. You also get 16-megapixel cameras on the front and rear.

9. Moto G5 Plus

Although the Moto G5S Plus has supplanted the Moto G5 Plus (review) in the lineup, this phone is still available online and remains an excellent option as well. It's a well-made phone with turbo-charging, near stock Android with thoughtful tweaks, and a quick fingerprint sensor. It's let down by heating up, and an average camera.

The 5.2-inch full-HD display is backed up by a 2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB storage, along with a 3000mAh battery and 5-megapixel and 12-megapixel front and rear cameras.

10. Nubia Z11 Mini S

A good all-rounder, the ZTE Nubia Z11 mini S (review) is worth buying although availability is a bit of an issue. The phone has a good build and design, with excellent battery life and respectable camera and app performance. Battery charging takes time however.

The phone has a 5.2-inch full-HD display, along with a 2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. There's a 23-megapixel rear camera, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

Aside from these 10 phones, there were a number of others that we considered as well. These included the Moto X4 (review), which is an excellent pick and would be the first choice on any list of phones under Rs. 20,000 - except for the fact that it's Rs. 999 too expensive. If that doesn't deter you, then we'd definitely suggest you consider this phone.

The Oppo F5 (review), Honor 9i (review), and Asus Zenfone 3S Max (review) are some other good picks in this price range, but fell just short in our reviews. Two other phones that are excellent options - as long as the camera isn't a priority - are the Moto G5S (review), and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (review), though given the latter's size, it's is a bit of a stretch for some people.

These are all our top picks for the very best phones under Rs. 20,000 that released in 2017. Are you using any of these, or planning on buying one? Tell us via the comments.