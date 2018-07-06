Smartphones with 18:9 displays are all the rage these days. Popularised by smartphones like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, this tall aspect ratio allows phones to have large displays in a relatively small form factor. As with all smartphone innovations, this feature has slowly percolated down the price ladder and can be now found in various budget smartphones. Unlike flagships, the displays on these phones are not exactly borderless but do have an aspect ratio of 18:9 which makes content look immersive and is ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.

While there are a few other mobiles with 18:9 displays worth taking a look, we have restricted ourselves to only those phones that have been thoroughly tested by Gadgets 360. Here are our top picks for the best budget smartphones with 18:9 displays.

Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000

Best phones under Rs. 15,000 with 18:9 displays

Phone under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 9/ 10 Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 9/ 10 Realme 1 8/ 10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 8/ 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) has established itself as the budget smartphone king and for good reason. The phone has competent dual cameras, great build quality, a sleek all-metal design, an 18:9 display and impressive specifications. It has also recently received the Android 8.0 update, further adding to its appeal.

The 5.99-inch 18:9 panel is slightly dull but has great viewing angles and is easily legible under direct sunlight. The smartphone lacks USB-Type C and MIUI is a double edged sword - it is feature packed but the amount of bloat can deter some users. Despite these shortcomings, the Note 5 Pro is an extremely well-rounded smartphone and makes for one of the best buys under Rs. 15,000.

It is available in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs. 14,999 and one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that goes beyond the ambit of this article at Rs. 16,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

At a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review) offers tremendous value for money and is a solid option for those looking for a budget smartphone with an 18:9 display.

The best budget smartphone from Asus in ages has a bright and vivid 5.99-inch fullHD+ display, great performance courtesy the Snapdragon 636 chipset, clean software and a sleek design. The fact that Asus has promised updates all the way till Android Q further enhances its appeal. Apart from the base variant, the smartphone is available in a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs.12,999. A variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is expected to launch soon, for a price of Rs. 14,999.

Realme 1

With an 18:9 display up front, a fibreglass body and a glossy diamond-cut effect on the back, the Realme 1 (Review) looks sleek and modern. The battery life is solid and so is the performance thanks to the powerful MediaTek Helio P60 chipset under the hood.

The viewing angles of the 6-inch full-HD+ display are a bit disappointing but colours are bright and punchy and the panel is bright enough for outdoor use. The variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at just Rs. 8,990, making it a great option for those looking for an affordable smartphone with an immersive 18:9 panel. There are two other variants on offer - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 10,990, and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at Rs. 13,990.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 (Review) is one of the best budget smartphones around. It has great build quality, a sleek design, stellar battery life, and a fairly capable set of cameras. The 5.99-inch display has good viewing angles, punchy colours, and is bright enough to be viewable under direct sunlight.

There is a considerable amount of bloat on board and the Redmi Note 5 runs an outdated version of Android but those are not enough to dampen its appeal. It is available in two variants - both of which offer tremendous value for money. The variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage retails for Rs. 9,999 and the one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Additional options

The Honor 9i (Review) is a great option that falls just outside the Rs. 15,000 price bracket. While the smartphone has an MRP of Rs. 19,999, it can be found online for Rs. 15,999. The battery life is average but the phone is well-built, has a striking 18:9 full-HD+ display, and a sleek design. Another smartphone from Honor, the Honor 7X (Review) starts at Rs. 12,999 and has great build quality, a vibrant edge-to-edge display, powerful hardware and a slick design. The average cameras and underwhelming battery life though prevent it from being one of our top options.

Motorola's recently launched Moto G6 (Review) just fails to make the cut thanks to its underwhelming cameras. That said, it's vivid 18:9 display, gorgeous design, great build quality and clean and feature laden software do make it worth a look. It is available in two variants - one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage priced at Rs. 13,999, and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is priced at Rs. 15,999 and is best avoided.