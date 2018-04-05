Best Phones in India Under Rs. 15,000

The under Rs. 15,000 segment is one of the most popular and hotly contested section of today's smartphone market. The past few years have seen mid-range smartphones transition from heavily compromised pieces of hardware to highly competent devices capable of fighting it out with the flagships of the world in many ways.

With new launches from brands like Xiaomi, and price cuts to popular smartphones there has never been a better time to buy a budget phone. The phones listed below have been tested by Gadgets 360 and put through our usual battery of tests.

Here are our picks for the best phones under Rs. 15,000:

Phone under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating Redmi Note 5 Pro 9/ 10 Moto G5S Plus 8/ 10 Redmi Note 5 8/ 10 Mi A1 8/ 10 Moto G5S 8/ 10 Mi Max 2 8/ 10

Best phones under Rs. 15,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The newest entrant in this segment, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) embraces the latest bezel-less mania that has swept the smartphone industry. It has an all-metal design, a fairly capable dual camera setup at the rear, face unlock and a crisp and vibrant 5.99-inch display that flows from edge to edge.

In traditional Xiaomi fashion, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has extremely impressive specifications for the price. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.8GHz paired with the Adreno 509 GPU and a 4000mAh battery. At Rs. 13,999, the 4GB RAM variant of the Note 5 Pro offers great value for money. There is a 6GB RAM variant as well but it is priced beyond the ambit of this article - at Rs. 16,999.

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus (Review) is one of the most well-rounded smartphones in this price bracket. It has excellent build quality, a fast and fluid build of Android devoid of unnecessary bloat, an all-metal design, capable internals and a crisp and vibrant 5.5-inch display.

While the secondary sensor cannot compare to the likes of the Xiaomi Mi A1, the primary rear camera on the Moto G5S Plus is one of the best in its class. It is available in only one variant, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (which can be expanded via a microSD card) for Rs. 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

The younger brother of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a great option for those on a slightly tighter budget. It has great build quality, a sleek bezel-less design, stellar battery life and a fairly decent set of cameras.

The Redmi Note 5 (Review) is powered by the Snapdragon 635 processor and comes with a crisp 5.99-inch display and a sizeable 4000mAh battery. It is available in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs. 11,999 and one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs. 9,999.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Almost a year old, this veteran still has the chops to fight it out with the new entrants in this segment. The Xiaomi Mi A1 (Review) has one of the best dual camera implementations in its class, a premium all-metal design and highly capable internals.

The Mi A1 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi's stable to be a part of the Android One initiative and such marries Xiaomi's stellar hardware with the fluidity and simplicity of stock Android. It is powered by the efficient Snapdragon 635 processor and is only available in one variant with 4GB of RAM for Rs. 13,999.

Moto G5S

The younger brother of the Moto G5S Plus is a pretty solid option for someone with a limited budget. The cameras are pretty average but the phone more than makes up for that with great battery life, excellent build quality, an all-aluminium design and a punchy and vibrant 5.2-inch display.

The Moto G5S (Review) runs on a near stock version of Android devoid of unnecessary gimmicks and is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It is available for Rs. 12,999 online.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

With its mammoth 6.44-inch display, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Review) is a great option for all phablet lovers out there. It scores well in terms of performance, battery life, build quality and design. It is powered by the Snapdragon 635 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and a sizeable 5300mAh battery.

There are a few sacrifices you have to make for the huge display though - the phone is quite awkward to hold in one hand and has a pretty average set of cameras which are well behind the competition. The 32GB storage variant retails for Rs. 12,999 while the 64GB storage variant is available for Rs. 14,999 online.

Additional options

At Rs. 12,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, the Honor 7X (Review) makes for a great buy in this price range. There is also a 64GB internal storage variant in the offing, which retails for Rs. 15,999 and is a little harder to recommend. The Honor 7X has great build quality, a vibrant edge-to-edge display, powerful hardware and a slick bezel-less design. The cameras are pretty average though and battery life is a bit underwhelming.

The Honor 9 Lite (Review) sets itself apart from the rest of the metal clad competition thanks to its gorgeous glass unibody design. It is one of the most affordable smartphones in the market with face unlock capabilities and is extremely compact and pocketable thanks to its vibrant edge-to-edge 5.65-inch display. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Huawei's EMUI skin on top and has a 13+2-megapixel dual camera setup at the front as well at the back. It is available in two variants - one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs. 10,999 and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs. 14,999.

The Lenovo K8 Note (Review) and Nokia 6 (Review) are fairly decent options but with the Moto G5S Plus getting a price cut, the former has lost some of its appeal and the latter is going about to be replaced with a newer and more capable model, so it's not a good pick today.

The Oppo A83 (Review), with its slim and light design, great battery life and good performance, also makes for a solid option in this price range. It is available for Rs. 12,500 online, but we didn't include it in our main list because it doesn't stand out positively in any way either. It's a good compromise candidate though, if you're looking for one.