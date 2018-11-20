Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 7,000 [November 2018]

Capable Android smartphones are getting cheaper by the day, and the ultra budget end of the market — phones under Rs. 7,000 — is no longer flooded with compromised pieces of hardware. Features which were considered premium not too long ago like face recognition and 18:9 panels have percolated down the price ladder and are now available even in the best phones under Rs. 7,000. To help you choose your digital companion for the next couple of years. we have compiled a list of the best smartphones under Rs. 7,000.

As usual, we have restricted this list to phones that have been reviewed by Gadgets 360, and put through our usual routine of tests. If you are willing to spend a little more money, do take a look at the list of best phones under Rs. 10,000 where you will find more rounded phones with fewer compromises.

Best phones under Rs. 7,000

Phone under Rs. 7,000 Gadgets 360 rating Xiaomi Redmi 6A 7/ 10 Asus ZenFone Lite L1 7/ 10 InFocus Vision 3 7/ 10

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

At Rs. 6,599, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A (Review) offers great value for money. The smartphone looks sleek, offers storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot, and has a decent 18:9 display. Battery life is excellent and MediaTek's new Helio P22 processor ensures above average performance for the price.

The cameras are mediocre though and MIUI, while feature loaded, is riddled with spammy ads. A fingerprint sensor is also absent, which might detract a few users. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is offered in two variants — one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage priced at Rs. 6,599 and one with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which retails for Rs. 7,499.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (Review) offers an 18:9 display with good viewing angles, a dedicated microSD card slot, solid battery life, and Android Oreo out of the box. A fingerprint sensor is conspicuous by its absence but the phone lets you set up face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Face recognition is quite slow, but its presence in such an affordable phone is appreciated. You do compromise on performance though as the Snapdragon 430 SoC is rather slow and the cameras are also nothing to write home about.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,999 but can be found for Rs 5,999 occasionally during sales.

InFocus Vision 3

The InFocus Vision 3 (Review) might be the oldest phone in this list but it still has a lot going for it. The smartphone has a vibrant 18:9 display, good battery life, a fingerprint sensor, and great build quality. It also offers storage expansion via a microSD card slot but the hybrid SIM slot forces users to choose between a second sim and extra storage. The cameras are underwhelming but that is the norm in this price range.

The InFocus Vision 3 is priced at Rs. 6,999 and is available exclusively via Amazon India.

Other good options

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 (Review) and Realme C1 (Review) are great options that fall just outside the Rs. 7,000 price bracket.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 offers great battery life, a dedicated microSD card slot, a fast fingerprint sensor, and Android Oreo out of the box. The ageing Snapdragon 430 processor does rear its ugly head whilst gaming and other performance intensive tasks though, so power users should keep that in mind. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 but can be found for less than 8,000 rupees on many e-commerce sites.



At Rs. 7,999, the Realme C1 offers decent value. As expected from a phone in this price range, the cameras are average but the excellent battery life, large and vibrant display, and stylish looks more than make up for that. Additionally, the Snapdragon 450 SoC is quite powerful and handles day-to-day tasks with ease. The dedicated microSD card and dual 4G VoLTE are just icing on the cake.