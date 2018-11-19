Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 20,000 [November 2018]

With a spate of new launches from the likes of Nokia, Motorola, and Realme, there has never been a better time to buy a smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price range. Whether you want a phone with premium specifications, a selfie-focused smartphone, one that runs a pure build of Android, or a solid all-rounder, this segment is rife with choices. But too many choices can be overwhelming, so we've gone ahead and shortlisted our picks for top phones under Rs. 20,000.

All smartphones listed below have been tested by Gadgets 360 and put through our usual battery of tests. If you are looking for even more affordable options, do check out the list of best phones under Rs. 15,000. Without further delay, here are our picks for the best phones under Rs. 20,000.

Best phones under Rs. 20,000

Phone under Rs. 20,000 Gadgets 360 rating Moto Z2 Force 9/ 10 Nokia 6.1 Plus 8/ 10 Motorola One Power 8/ 10 Honor 8X 8/ 10 Xiaomi Mi A2 8/ 10 Honor Play 8/ 10 Realme 2 Pro 8/ 10 Vivo V9 Pro 8/ 10

Moto Z2 Force

The under-rated Moto Z2 Force, which received a stellar 9/10 in our official review, can now be found online for less than Rs. 20,000. Not only does the smartphone have a shatter resistant display, it also supports Moto Mods — modular accessories that simply snap on to the back of the device via magnets and add extra functionality.

The smartphone has a crisp and vibrant QuadHD AMOLED display, Motorola's software package is fast and fluid and the Snapdragon 835 SoC ensures great performance. These advantages more than make up for the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack and average low-light camera performance.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus (Review) offers a premium glass-backed design, a punchy and vibrant display, and solid battery life, as well as a place in under list of best phones under Rs. 20,000. The efficient Snapdragon 636 SoC is more than powerful enough to handle day-to-day tasks and the software package is clean and devoid of bloat. The smartphone is also scheduled to get minimum two years of updates.

The rear camera struggles in low light though and the front camera is also underwhelming. That said, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a capable, well-rounded smartphone that will appeal to fans of stock Android. The smartphone is offered in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which retails for Rs. 15,999.

Motorola One Power

Motorola's first Android One smartphone in India offers stellar battery life, a clean software package devoid of bloat, snappy performance courtesy the Snapdragon 636 SoC, and a premium glass design. The smartphone is also ensured minimum two years of software updates. All is not smooth sailing though. Low-light camera performance could be better and the the lack of dual 4G VoLTE might be a dealbreaker for some.

The Motorola One Power (Review) keeps things simple with a single 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant which carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999, making it one our top picks under Rs. 20,000.

Honor 8X

The Honor 8X (Review) performs great for its price thanks to EMUI 8.2, which has improved a lot over the past few years and the new HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone also has a sharp and vibrant display, good battery life, and fast biometric security features. However, the rear camera is mediocre and the phone is bulky and difficult to handle.

The smartphone is available in three variants — one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 14,999, one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 16,999, and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which retails for Rs. 18,999. While the base variant makes for a great buy, the pricier models are a tougher sell.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Being an Android One smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A2 (Review) ships with a stock build of Android 8.1 Oreo and is scheduled to get minimum two years of software updates. The Snapdragon 660 processor ensures great performance and the cameras are among the best in class, giving the Mi A2 a place in our list of best phones under Rs. 20,000.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is available in two variants — one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 15,999 and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which retails for Rs. 18,999. If you can live without the headphone jack and microSD slot, the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi A2 makes for a great buy in this segment, especially for fans of stock Android.

Honor Play

The Honor Play (Review) is yet another solid choice in the under Rs. 20,000 price point. It has a sleek and elegant design, a vibrant display, great performance, and a Neural Processing unit that enables on-device AI computations. The device is quite bulky though and low-light camera performance is underwhelming.

Priced at Rs. 19,999, the base variant offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and is the one to buy. The higher-end variant, which adds an additional 2GB of RAM and retails for Rs. 23,999 makes little sense when you can get the likes of the Xiaomi Poco F1 (Review) and Asus ZenFone 5Z (Review) at around the same price.

Realme 2 Pro

The cheapest smartphone in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC has a sharp and vivid display with a well-integrated waterdrop-style notch, solid app and gaming performance, good build quality, and fast face unlock capabilities. The low-light camera performance is slightly disappointing but the Realme 2 Pro (Review) overall is a solid all-rounder.

The Realme 2 Pro straddles multiple price categories with three variants on offer that you could considering if you're looking for a phone under Rs. 20,000. The base variant retails for Rs. 13,990 and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 17,990.

Vivo V9 Pro

If you can live with Vivo's bloated FunTouch UI, the Vivo V9 Pro (Review) is a solid option worth taking a look at. It has a crisp and vibrant display, fast biometric security features, good performance thanks to the Snapdragon 660 SoC, and above average battery life. In true Vivo fashion, the smartphone takes good selfies, even in low-light, which makes it one our top phones under Rs. 20,000.

There is only one variant on offer with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs. 17,990.

Other good options

The Oppo F7 (Review) and Xiaomi Poco F1 (Review) are two great smartphones that fall outside the scope outside of this review as they are priced just above Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

The all-plastic body of the Oppo F7 does not feel very premium and the UI is clunky and cumbersome. That said, the smartphone has a capable chipset, good battery life, and a vivid display. The selfie camera is also one of the best in this price range and features like Sense HDR mode and AI Beauty work well and add to the smartphone's appeal. The base variant of the smartphone, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 21,999 but is available on many e-commerce platforms for less than Rs. 20,000.

At a starting price of Rs. 20,999, the Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone running Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 processor. It also has a sizeable 4,000mAh battery, oodles of RAM, even in the base variant, and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, with an update to Android Pie guaranteed. Low-light camera performance is unimpressive and the smartphone does not feel as premium as its glass backed rivals. However, the fact that this is the best value you'll get for your money cannot be denied.