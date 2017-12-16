Best Bezel Less Phones With Infinity Display Under Rs. 20,000

If you have been looking to buy a new phone for the New Year, you might have been intrigued by the current crop of "Full View” smartphones that are taller than typical phones, usually with an 18:9 “Infinity” display that has become popular, paired with "bezel-less" designs. Thanks to the narrow bezels and the big display you get an immersive experience while watching videos and playing games. If you are in the market, there are quite a few smartphones on offer that can get you this feature. Don’t worry though, because we’ve done the homework for you. Here are the best infinity display phones you can buy under Rs. 20,000.

Honor 9i

The Honor 9i sports a 5.9-inch display with full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has a metal unibody design that gives it a premium feel. It also has four cameras - you get dual camera setups at the front and the back. It has a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera at the back, and sports a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup at the front alongside a selfie flash. It has a 3340mAh battery and is available in Prestige Gold, Graphite Black and Aurora Blue colour options.

The Honor 9i is priced at 17,999 and is available exclusively via Flipkart.

LG Q6/ LG Q6+

LG was one of the first manufacturers to introduce infinity display at an affordable price. The Q6 has a 5.5-inch FullVision display. The screen size is smaller compared to other smartphones on the list which makes it comfortable for one-handed use. The LG Q6 is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor, has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a plastic back which doesn’t feel all that premium. The LG Q6 has a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. You can also consider LG Q6+ that gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The LG Q6 and the Q6+ sadly miss out on fingerprint scanners, so choose wisely.

The LG Q6 is exclusive to Amazon India and was launched at a price of Rs. 14,990. LG seems to have dropped the price and you can find one for Rs. 12,990. The LG Q6+, on the other hand, was launched at Rs. 17,990 and is currently retailing at around Rs. 17,000.

Gionee M7 Power

The first Full View aka infinity display phone for Gionee, the M7 Power sports a 6-inch display with HD+ resolution. While its screen resolution is lower than other smartphones, it claims a spot on this list thanks to its huge 5000mAh battery. The large capacity battery gives it an edge over every other phone in the list when it comes to battery life. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Gionee M7 Power has a 13-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. If battery life is top priority, the M7 Power is a good pick but do keep in mind that it is slightly heavier than the others.

The Gionee M7 Power is priced at Rs 16,999 and is available via Amazon India. You might also find it at a local retailer at around the same price.

Oppo F5

The Oppo F5 is yet another alternative you can pick. It sports a 6-inch display with full-HD+ resolution. Powering the F5 is a MediaTek 6763T processor along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. If you are willing to shell out more, you can also opt for the 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The Oppo F5 gets a 16-megapixel camera at the back and a 20-megapixel camera selfie shooter. We liked the performance of the Oppo F5 but the face unlock feature felt gimmicky.

Online, the Oppo F5 is exclusive to Flipkart but it is also available via retail stores across the country. The 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant of the Oppo F5 is priced at Rs. 19,990, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will set you back by Rs. 24,990.

Honor 7X

The Honor 7X is the second entry from Honor in the list. It has similar specifications to the Honor 9i including the 5.93-inch infinity display with FHD+ resolution and the Huawei Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB of RAM. It has a dual camera setup at the back comprising of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 7X is available in 4GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB RAM and storage variants.

The Honor 7X is yet another Amazon Exclusive on the list and it is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant while the 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. Honor has opted for a flash sale model for the Honor 7X and you will have to register and take part in the sale if you want to grab this smartphone.

Software-wise all phones on this list run on Android Nougat with custom skins from respective manufacturers. Because of that, we would recommend that you pick a UI that suits you well. So, which smartphone would you pick? Let us know via the comments below.