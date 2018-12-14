NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

, 14 December 2018
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has more battery power over what's available on Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme 2 Pro

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs. 12,999
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Realme 2 Pro is the most lightweight model in the series

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was recently launched by the Taiwanese giant earlier this week. The new model comes as a successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1 that made the competition tougher for some of the leading budget models, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Similar to its predecessor, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a dual rear camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. However, the new offering has a display notch. The smartphone also has a Snapdragon 660 SoC and runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo with a promised update to Android 9.0 Pie due in January.

With all these attractions, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme 2 Pro. So here's how the three models are different from each other in terms of their price in India and specifications.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro price in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will go on sale in Blue and Titanium colour options starting December 18. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

On the part of launch offers, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with no-cost EMIs and discounted price for Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection programme that is available at Rs. 99.

 

In contrast, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while its model with 6GB RAM is available at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

 

The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. The handset also comes in an 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available for Rs. 15,990, while its top-of-the-line, 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990. The smartphone comes in Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake colour options.

 

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Redmi Note 6 Pro has MIUI 10 and the Realme 2 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1. All three devices have dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the display part, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with the same aspect ratio as of the ZenFone Max Pro M2. The Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Asus has provided an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC on the ZenFone Max Pro M2, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM options. This is similar to the Realme 2 Pro that also includes the Snapdragon 660 SoC but comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other front, has an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM options.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Distinctly, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a lone 64GB storage option that does support expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 2 Pro, on the other side, has 64GB and 128GB internal storage options that both are also expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

For capturing images and recording videos, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a 1.25-micron pixel size and an f/1.8 aperture as well as a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 1.4-micron pixel size and an f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a Dual Pixel Autofocus technology that comes along with EIS, AI scene detection, and AI Portrait 2.0. When it comes to the Realme 2 Pro, the handset has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a single, 13-megapixel sensor at the front with a 1.12-micron pixel size and an f/2.0 aperture. The camera sensor is paired with an LED flash module. In contrast, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor with a 1.8-micron pixel size and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie. The Realme 2 Pro, however, also has a single selfie camera setup that has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty 2.0.

Connectivity options on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a similar list with connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the Realme 2 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

Realme 2 Pro Review

Onboard sensors on the ZenFone Max Pro M2 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Redmi Note 6 Pro has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 2 Pro, on the other side, has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W. Besides, the Realme 2 Pro has a 4,230mAh battery.

On the dimensions front, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm and weighs 175 grams, whereas the Redmi Note 6 Pro measures 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weighs 182 grams. The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams.

Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 the ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
Realme 2 Pro
Realme 2 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateDecember 2018September 2018-
Dimensions (mm)157.90 x 75.50 x 8.50156.70 x 74.00 x 8.50157.91 x 76.38 x 8.26
Weight (g)175.00174.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)500035004000
ColoursBlue, TitaniumIce Lake, Blue Ocean, Black SeaBlack, Blue, Rose Gold
SAR value0.620.831.05
Launched in India-Yes-
Body type-Polycarbonate-
Removable battery-NoNo
Wireless charging-NoNo
Fast charging--Quick Charge 3.0
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.266.306.26
Resolution1080x2280 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio19:919.5:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-409-
HARDWARE
Processor1.95GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 660Qualcomm Snapdragon 660Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
RAM4GB8GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)200256-
Dedicated microSD slotYesYesNo
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 5-megapixel16-megapixel (f/1.7) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear flashLEDYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.8-micron) + 2-megapixel
Front flashLED--
Rear autofocus-YesYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 8.1Android
Skin-ColorOS 5.2MIUI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n/ac-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCNoNoNo
Micro-USBYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
USB OTG-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
GyroscopeYesYes-
