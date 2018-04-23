Asus has launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 as its new affordable smartphone, a week after announcing it at an event it hosted with Flipkart. The new Zenfone smartphone comes with a list of attractive features to take on the competition, including a dual rear camera setup, thin bezel display, metal body, and a large battery. There is also stock Android experience - surprisingly, Asus has this time ditched its proprietary ZenUI - to take on the competition with the simplicity of Google's operating system. However, the price segment of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 already has the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is so far dominating the budget smartphone market with its compelling hardware and MIUI features. Also, it is intriguing customers by being available through a flash sale model.

Therefore, we are here taking a look at the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India and specifications and compare them with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro to help you choose the right option for you.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model has arrived at Rs. 12,999. Both come in Midnight Black and Grey colour options. Additionally, Asus has partnered with Flipkart to offer Complete Mobile Protection that is claimed to cover broken screens, liquid damage, and hardware and software faults at an as low yearly charge as Rs. 49. Customers buying the Zenfone Max M1 Pro initially will get 10GB of complimentary Vodafone data for 12 months on recharges of Rs. 199 and above. For postpaid Vodafone subscribers on Rs. 399 Red plan, the smartphone will come with 10GB of additional data a month for a year, while subscribers on Rs. 499 Red plan will get Red Protect access free. The smartphone will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting May 3.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 16,999. Both variants come in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options and are available via Flipkart and Mi.com through a flash sale model.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs pure Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Full-View IPS display with 450 nits of brightness, 83 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2.5D arc glass panel. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. For storage expansion, it will support microSD cards of up to 2TB capacity.

On the back, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 has the vertically-placed dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary OmniVision 16880 sensor with an AF, five-element lens that has an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree view angle. A secondary 5-megapixel sensor is available on the back with dedicated depth sensing functionality to enhance bokeh effects. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens that has 85.5-degree view angle. The front camera supports a Face Unlock feature. Furthermore, the rear and front cameras both are companied by soft LED flashes.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a fingerprint unlock with up to five-finger recognition. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and measures 159x76x8.61mm.

Asus also notably announced a 6GB RAM variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 that will come with 64GB of onboard storage, 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will be priced at Rs. 14,999 to counter particularly the 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, availability details of the most superior Zenfone Max Pro M1 are yet to be revealed.

In contrast, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it packs a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.