Asus ZenFone Max M1 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1: What's Different

Asus ZenFone Max M1 is the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer's latest affordable smartphone in the Indian market. At an introductory price tag of Rs. 7,499 — and a price of Rs. 8,999 once the offer is over — it comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, LED flash for both front and rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. At its price point, the phone takes on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 6 and the Realme 2. The ZenFone Max M1 follows in the footsteps of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, which was launched in India back in April this year. It is currently one of the most affordable smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC starting at price of Rs. 10,999. Let's compare the specifications and price in India of the Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Max Pro M1 to see how the two phones differ.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 has received an introductory price tag of Rs. 7,499 that will be applicable in Flipkart's upcoming festive Dhamaka sale. An end date for this introductory pricing has not been announced. The ZenFone Max M1 price in India will be increased to the original Rs. 8,999 once the offer is over. Colour options include Black and Gold.

Launch offers for the ZenFone Max M1 include Rs. 2,200 cashback and 50GB additional data with a Jio SIM card. Flipkart will offer no-cost EMI options up to 6 months for the smartphone.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999. The phone is sold exclusively via Flipkart in Blue, Deepsea Black, and Grey colour variants.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications



The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max M1 runs ZenUI 5.0 on top of Android Oreo, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, and 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a larger 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The ZenFone Max M1 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The ZenFone Max Pro M1 gets the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Max M1 sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, PDAF, and an LED flash. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the ZenFone Max M1 gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, and an LED flash. For selfies, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 85.5-degree wide-angle lens, a 5P lens, and a soft-light LED flash.

There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood of the ZenFone Max M1 with support for 10W (5V/2A) charging. On the other hand, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a larger 5,000mAh battery with the same 10W charging support.

Connectivity options on the ZenFone Max M1 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2 with aptX, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the ZenFone Max M1 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The handset measures 147.3x70.9x8.7mm and weighs 150 grams.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Dimensions are 159x76x8.46mm and weight is 180 grams.