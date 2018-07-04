The ZenFone 5Z has been launched on Wednesday as the ZenFone 5Z as its newest flagship model of Taiwanese brand Asus. The ZenFone 5Z smartphone, which belongs to the ZenFone 5-series of handsets that also includes the ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5 Lite, is designed to compete against the likes of premium-looking, affordable flagships, the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10. Just like its competitors, the Asus model features a display notch and a dual rear camera setup. It also includes the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 SoC and a thin-bezel display to entice customers. Similarly, there are options to pick as much as 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage with the ZenFone 5Z. But the OnePlus 6 - it's primary competitor in India - offers a nearly stock Android experience and multiple colour options to choose from. Likewise, Huawei sub-brand Honor offers a bunch of artificial intelligence (AI) backed features on the Honor 10 to take on the competition.

We compare the Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India and specifications with those of the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 to help you select your model.

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 price in India

Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes at Rs. 32,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs. 36,999. All these three models will go on sale via Flipkart starting July 9. On the part of launch offers, customers buying the handset using an ICICI credit or debit card can avail a Rs. 3,000 discount. Flipkart is also offering its 'Complete Mobile Protection' at Rs. 499 (down from Rs. 2,299), no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,333 a month, and Jio cashback worth Rs. 2,200 along with 100GB data. The smartphone comes in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver colour options.

Asus ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5 (2018) First Impressions

In contrast, OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB model is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant was recently launched at Rs. 43,999. The handset is available for purchase through OnePlus.in, OnePlus offline channels, and Amazon.in. Further, it comes in Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White, and Red Edition options.

OnePlus 6 Review

Unlike the ZenFone 5Z and OnePlus 6, the Honor 10 comes to India with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There isn't any word on the India availability of the 64GB storage variant, though it was unveiled globally in May. Moreover, the smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options.

Honor 10 Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) ZenFone 5Z runs ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS support and an 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor along with a fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture lens that has a 120-degree field of view, paired with a single LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor at the front. The smartphone also supports Face Unlock using the frontal camera sensor.

Asus has provided up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, the ZenFone 5Z has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and RGB sensor. The smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and works with a proprietary AI charging tech. Besides, it measures 153x75.6x7.7mm and weighs 165 grams.

On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to Android P. The handset features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IM376K sensor. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor is available on the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus has provided up to 256GB of onboard storage options on the OnePlus 6 that all are not expandable via microSD card. On the connectivity front, the OnePlus smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature that works with the front camera sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery and measures 155.7x75.4.7.75mm.

In the meanwhile, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset has an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor - both combined with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and AI photography mode. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel sensor with 1.8-micron pixels and a 3D Portrait Lighting mode.

The Honor 10 has 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable via microSD card. There are connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the smartphone has an Ultrasonic Under Glass fingerprint sensor on the home button. Besides, it packs a 3400mAh battery and measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm.