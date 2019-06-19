Technology News
Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Asus 6Z is the India variant of the Asus ZenFone 6 - the company has been forced to abandon the 'ZenFone' branding in India thanks to ongoing litigation.

19 June 2019
Asus 6Z (left) is compared here with the OnePlus 7 (right) in terms of price and specifications

Highlights
  • Asus 6Z price in India starts from Rs. 31,999
  • It will go on sale from June 26 via Flipkart
  • The OnePlus 7 went on sale in India earlier this month

Asus 6Z was launched in India on Wednesday, and at a very competitive price point for its specifications and features. At its price point, the Asus 6Z competes directly with the OnePlus 7 and the Honor 20. To recall, the OnePlus 7 was launched back in May, but only went on sale early this month for the first time. In this article, we compare the Asus 6Z with the OnePlus 7 on paper in terms of price, specifications, and features.

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7: Price compared

The Asus 6Z has been launched in India in three RAM/ storage variants. To recall, the smartphone was globally unveiled last month as the ZenFone 6 at an event in Valencia, Spain. The Asus 6Z price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart from June 26, and for now, Asus has only detailed one launch offer – it will have access to Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection service, normally priced at Rs. 3,999, for a discounted price of Rs. 99. The Asus 6Z also comes bundled with a transparent cover in the box. The phone will be available in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colour variants.

The OnePlus 7 on the other hand was launched in India last month, but only went on sale earlier this month via Amazon India and the OnePlus India site, apart from OnePlus offline stores. The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 37,999. While the base variant is only available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, the top-end variant offers a Red colour variant in addition. Launch offers include benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio.

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7: Specifications compared

Both the Asus 6Z and OnePlus 7 are dual-SIM smartphones, featuring Nano-SIM card slots. Notably though, the Asus 6Z also supports storage expansion via microSD card (up to 2TB), and has a dedicated slot for it – the OnePlus 7 has no storage expansion. Another commonality is that the Asus 6Z and OnePlus 7 both run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, though the Asus 6Z runs its company's ZenUI skin atop, while the OnePlus 7 runs its company's OxygenOS skin on top of Pie. Both smartphones are also powered by Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC, and come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Asus 6Z sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 100 DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Thanks to the use of a rotating camera setup, it has no notch on its display, unlike the OnePlus 7, which has a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The OnePlus 7 bears a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with the same aspect ratio, support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, and the same Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Getting to the optics, we see the Asus 6Z bears a dual rear camera setup that rotates to the front to serve as the selfie camera. Called a Flip Camera by the company, the Asus 6Z features a 48-megapixel primary camera with an Sony IMX586 sensor, an f/1.79 aperture, a laser focus module, 1.6-micron pixel size (using 4-in-1 Quad Bayer tech), and a dual-LED flash module. The secondary camera is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (125-degree). The Flip Camera's rotation can be controlled by users, allowing them to take pictures and videos when it is rotated to the desired angle. There is also fall-protection on the camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor featuring an f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and a dual-LED flash module. The dual camera has a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. On the front, the OnePlus 7 sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

We've already detailed the storage on the Asus 6Z and the OnePlus 7, though what must be noted is that while Asus uses UFS 2.1 storage, OnePlus uses UFS 3.0. The two smartphones have identical connectivity options, though the Asus 6Z has FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack to offer in addition. While the Asus 6Z has dimensions of 159.1x75.11x8.1-9.1mm, it weighs 190 grams. The OnePlus 7 has dimensions of 157.7x74.8x8.2mm, and weighs 182 grams.

Asus 6Z also has stereo speakers on the top and bottom, as well as a notification LED light. Asus is also touting features like a NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier, 2 noise cancelling headphones, Hi-Res Audio support, and DTS Headphone:X support. A Hi-Res Audio supporting headset is bundled in the box. A Smart Key is also seen on the right panel of the smartphone, offering one-touch access to Google Assistant apart from a bunch of shortcuts. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 also has stereo speakers (top and bottom), noise cancellation support, and Dolby Atmos support. It also has the iconic Alert Slider seen in previous OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus 7 features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

A 5,000mAh battery runs things on the Asus 6Z, complete with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging and up to 33.3 hours of talk time. Asus is also touting its reverse charging feature (up to 10W) over a USB Type-C cable. The Asus 6Z comes with an 18W Quick Charge 4.0 charger in the box. OnePlus 7 runs on a 3,700mAh battery with 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging – a compatible fast charger is bundled in the box as well.

Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared
