Amazon's Summer Sale 2019 is now open for everyone, almost 12 hours after letting Prime members get early access to the sale. The Summer Sale will run until Tuesday, May 7. The four-day sale promises to bring exciting offers on mobile phones, electronics, Amazon devices, mobile accessories, headphones, speakers, and more. Amazon is offering a number of bundled deals in the form of payment and exchange offers. SBI credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,500 per card.



The Amazon Summer Sale features hundreds of deals, but not all of them are worth your time and money. We've scanned through a large number of Amazon Summer Sale 2019 deals to bring you the best available deals.

Amazon Summer Sale 2019: Best offers on mobile phones

OnePlus 6T

Amazon Summer Sale 2019 is offering the OnePlus 6T (8GB, 128GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999). The same variant normally sells at around Rs. 37,999. If you pay using an SBI debit or credit card, you'll be eligible for an additional Rs. 1,500 discount, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 31,499. To make the deal even sweeter, exchange your old smartphone to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,850.

It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 7 launch is just around the corner. But if you're not too keen on spending a lot of money, the OnePlus 6T is still a great phone at this price.

Price: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Samsung Galaxy M20

Amazon is offering a discount on Samsung's Galaxy M20 for the first time during its Summer Sale this month. Galaxy M20 is now available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990) until May 7. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity V display and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 15W USB Type-C charger. The phone features a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990)

Apple iPhone XR 64GB

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 76,900) during Amazon's Summer Sale 2019. This is just slightly lower than the previous official price cut that brought down the phone's price to Rs. 59,990. By using the available bundled payment and exchange options, you can grab the iPhone XR for as low as Rs. 55,990 (effective price after all offers).

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and supports wireless charging.

Price: Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 76,900)

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Amazon Summer Sale includes bundled offers on Samsung's new Galaxy S10e smartphone. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is eligible for an extra Rs. 4,000 exchange value if you're upgrading your smartphone and another Rs. 5,000 discount (automatically applied at checkout). It's worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S10e is not eligible for the SBI card payment offer.

Price: Rs. 55,900 (MRP Rs. 59,000)

Honor Play

The Honor Play is available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon's Summer Sale. Honor Play is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 processor which houses a dedicated NPU. The phone supports GPU Turbo 2.0 which helps accelerate gaming performance on the phone. For your selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and there's a dual camera setup at the back. You can upgrade to Android 9-based EMUI 9.0 via a software update.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Honor View 20

Amazon Summer Sale is offering a cashback worth Rs. 5,000 on the Honor View 20 (6GB, 128GB), bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999). You can pair your purchase with the available exchange and payment offers to score an even better deal.

The Honor View 20 features a 48-megapixel camera primary rear camera along with a 3D TOG AI camera. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and runs Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.0.1.

Price: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is now available at Rs. 39,900 (MRP Rs. 62,500) on Amazon's Summer Sale 2019. You can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,150 on exchanging your old smartphone with the purchase. The Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC in India, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 39,900 (MRP RS. 62,500)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 Pro (3GB, 32GB) is now available at a low price of Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 11,499) on Amazon's Summer Sale. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499) right now. The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and features a dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Price: Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 11,499)

Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB)

Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs. 9,000 on the Vivo Nex, provided you pay online for your purchase. The discount will be automatically applied while you're making the payment and is valid for all online payment methods. You can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 7,850 on your purchase. SBI debit and credit card users can get an additional Rs. 1,500 off.

The Vivo Nex features a pop-up selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone houses a 6.59-inch full-HD+ super AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 is a usual suspect when it comes to deals on budget phones in almost any online sale. This time as well, the phone is down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 20,500).

The Mi A2 is an Android One-based phone with a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. It features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Honor 8X (4GB, 64GB)

Another budget phone that's a part of Amazon's Summer Sale 2019 is the Honor 8X (4GB, 64GB). Currently down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999), the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by Huawei's Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM and houses a 3,750mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Realme U1

Realme U1 is currently going at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon's Summer Sale. That's about Rs. 1,000 lower than its usual selling price online. You can knock off another Rs. 7,850 (maximum) from the listed price by swapping your old smartphone with your purchase.

The Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. There's a 25-megapixel front-facing camera for all your selfies and a 3,500mAh battery that could potentially last an entire day, depending on your usage.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Amazon Summer Sale 2019 - Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is currently down to Rs. 3,199 (MRP Rs. 3,999) for Prime members exclusively. The Fire TV Stick now ships with an all-new Alexa Voice remote that lets you access basic Amazon's virtual assistant and even basic controls of your TV (with compatible TVs). Fire TV Stick is still a great way to turn your old dumb TV into a smart TV that can play content from online streaming sites.

Price: Rs. 3,199 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Fire TV Stick 4K

If you've got a dumb 4K TV, smarten it up with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K. It's currently down to Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999), and it's one of the most affordable ways to stream 4K content on your dumb TV. It works quite similar to the way Amazon's usual Fire TV Stick does, except this one can handle 4K content via Netflix, Prime Video, and other apps.

Price: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 2,500 on the Kindle Paperwhite during the Summer Sale 2019. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is now available at Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999). This is the new variant that's waterproof, apart from being thinner and lighter. If you're looking for a decent ebooks reader, and need something with a backlight, the Kindle Paperwhite is probably the best option at this price right now.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Amazon Echo

Amazon's Echo speakers are currently available at discounted prices during the ongoing Summer Sale. The Echo Dot (3rd generation) is down to Rs. 3,000 (MRP Rs. 4,499) while the Amazon Echo is available at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The Echo Plus is available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

In case you're confused on what to buy, get the Echo Dot in case you're looking to experiment. You could get the Echo in case you want a proper speaker for a small room with Alexa integration, and the Echo Plus if you're looking for a speaker with a built-in hub for your smart home appliances.

Price: Starting at Rs. 3,000 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Bonus Deal - Amazon Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Kindle Unlimited lets you read any Kindle ebooks in a specific library. Right now, Amazon seems to be offering a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for as low as Rs. 79 (usually Rs. 597). But the deal is limited to users in select regions as of now. This offer is valid only for today.

Price: Rs. 79 (usually Rs. 597)

Bonus Deal - Audible cashback offer

Amazon Summer Sale is also offering Rs. 199 cashback as Amazon Pay credits if you sign up for the company's audiobooks service Audible. The cashback will be credited within 5 days of signing up for Audible. The offer is only applicable if you haven't signed up earlier.

Amazon Summer Sale 2019 - Best offers on electronics so far

Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Slim

Sony's PlayStation 4 500GB slim console is currently down to Rs. 22,190 (MRP Rs. 28,580) on Amazon's Summer Sale. It comes with three free games - Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn. You can pay with an SBI card and get 10 percent instant discount on your purchase, further sweetening the deal.

Price: Rs. 22,190 (MRP Rs. 28,580)

JBL SB350 soundbar

The JBL SB350 soundbar is currently available at Rs. 18,490 (MRP Rs. 34,990). In case you're looking for a decent soundbar under Rs. 20,000, this is probably one of the best options available right now. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and features a single HDMI output with ARC support along with optical input. The JBL SB350 also supports Bluetooth connections so you can play music from your mobile devices.

Price: Rs. 18,490 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon's Summer Sale 2019. This is similar to the price that was being offered in a promotional sale earlier this year. In case you missed it, here's another chance.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation and support for Amazon Alexa. Sony promises a battery life of up to 30 hours on a full charge. You can charge the headphones for 10 minutes and get up to 5 hours worth of playback.

Price: Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Lenovo Ideapad 330 laptop

Lenovo's Ideapad 330 15.6-inch laptop is currently down to Rs. 26,490 (MRP Rs. 44,990) on Amazon Summer Sale. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. There's a 1TB conventional hard drive that comes with the laptop, and it runs Windows 10 Home out of the box.

Price: Rs. 26,490 (MRP Rs. 44,990)

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds

The Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are currently down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499) in a Lightning Deal that's exclusive to Prime members right now, even though the sale is now open to everyone. The Jabra Elite 65t promises better sound quality for both music as well as voice calls. The earbuds are Alexa enabled but you can customize them to work with Siri or Google Assistant.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499)

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

