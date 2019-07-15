Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale has finally kicked off and will be open for 48 hours. The two-day global shopping event promises great deals on mobile phones, LED TVs headphones, laptops, speakers, and so much more. In India, Amazon Prime Day sale will offer "lowest prices" on popular mobiles and "rock bottom prices" on electronics. Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,750) to the bank's credit and debit card users during Prime Day 2019 sale.

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale is open exclusively to Prime subscribers. You'll need to be a Prime member to access all these great deals we've listed below. You can sign up for Amazon Prime by paying an annual fee of Rs. 999 or try it out with a monthly plan that costs Rs. 129 per month. You can also get it for free with select tariff plans from Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone, and Idea.

Like previous years, Amazon Prime Day sale features hundreds of deals on products from all major categories. However, not all of these deals are worth your time and money. To make your shopping easier, we've scanned through a large number of deals from the Prime Day 2019 sale event in India to bring you our selection of the best deals that are worth the money.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale in India – best deals on day 1

Prime Day 2019 sale – best deals on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR (64GB) is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale in India. This is lower than the previously discounted prices we've seen during online sales earlier this year. The bundled exchange offer can help knock off another Rs. 10,400 (maximum) from the listed price and if you pay using an HDFC Bank card, you get additional 10 percent instant discount.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone XR is also selling at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 81,900) during the Prime Day sale. In case you were waiting for a good deal on the iPhone XR, this is a good chance to grab one.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Amazon's Prime Day sale includes a discount on the Samsung Galaxy M30. The phone is now available at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490) to Amazon's Prime subscribers. That's Rs. 1,000 less than its initial launch price. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 10,400 off.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a triple camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 features a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 18,499) during Amazon's Prime Day sale in India. The bundled exchange offer promises up to Rs. 10,400 as an additional instant discount when you swap your old mobile phone with your purchase.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. This particular variant comes with 64GB of onboard storage and a 3,060mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 18,499)

OnePlus 6T (6GB, 128GB)

The OnePlus 6T (6GB, 128GB) is a part of the Prime Day sale. Currently down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999), the phone comes with a bundled exchange offer with an instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,400. If you don't want to spend more money on the newer OnePlus 7, and wouldn't mind slightly dated hardware, the OnePlus 6T still seems fine at this price.

OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ display. The phone features two rear cameras with OIS support along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Realme U1

Realme U1 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. The phone launched with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 in India last year, but then received a price cut which brought down the price to Rs. 9,999.

Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,050 off as an instant discount. Realme U1 is a budget smartphone with 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and dual rear camera setup. The phone comes with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone runs on MediaTek's Helio P70 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 (4GB, 64GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. Mi A2 is Xiaomi's second Android One-based smartphone in India. It's worth mentioning here that the Mi A3 launch is just around the corner.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499)

Redmi Y3

Amazon's Prime Day sale offers a discount on the Redmi Y3 as well. Xiaomi's budget smartphone, the Redmi Y3, is now selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) for a limited period. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 8,050 (maximum) from the listed price. The Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. You can save more money by paying with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Honor Y9 (2019)

The Honor Y9 (2019) is now down to Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) during the Prime Day 2019 sale in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display running at a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Honor Y9 (2019) features two cameras at the back and two on the front. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Prime Day 2019 Sale – Best deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you're planning to cut the cord, Amazon is offering a pretty good deal on the Fire TV Stick during its Prime Day sale this year. The Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa voice remote is now available at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the Fire Tv Stick 4K is down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Fire TV Stick is a great way to smarten your regular dumb TV and watch content from an array of apps and online streaming services. Even if you have a smart TV, but lack certain apps, a Fire TV Stick is still a cost-effective way to enjoy your favourite content from online streaming services.

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Echo smart speakers

Amazon's Echo smart speakers are available with discounts during the Prime Day 2019 sale in India. The entry-level Echo Dot (3rd generation) is available for as low as Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The slightly bigger version, the Echo, is down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the Echo Plus (2nd generation) can be yours for Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale.

Price: Starting at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation)

Amazon is offering a discount coupon worth Rs. 2,000 with the Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation). That's as good as a normal discount. The coupon is applicable instantly when you're checking out, bringing down the effective price of the Kindle Paperwhite to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999). The Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation) comes with a built-in backlight, 4GB storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale – best deals on laptops and accessories

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop (FX570)

Asus' TUF gaming laptop (FX570) is currently down to Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 68,990) on Amazon. The gaming laptop typically retails at a price point of Rs. 55,000. It's powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hybrid hard disk and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The 15.6-inch full-HD display is the icing on the cake.

Price: Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 68,990)

WD My Passport 3TB

Add more storage to your workstation, because why not, with the WD My Passport 3TB external hard drive. Amazon is currently selling it at a discounted price of Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,290) during the Prime Day sale in India. The hard drive features a USB 3.0 port and comes with WD Backup software.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,290)

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

Samsung's Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500) in a Lightning Deal during the Prime Day 2019 sale in India. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the smartwatch. The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Gear S3 supports wireless charging and is resistant to water and dust.

Price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale – best deals on TVs and soundbars

Blaupunkt SBW-100 soundbar

If you're looking for an affordable soundbar for your big-screen TV, the Blaupunkt SBW-100 offers a decent set of features at its price. During Prime Day 2019, the soundbar is down to Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 12,990). Blaupunkt's SBW-100 soundbar comes with a wired subwoofer and promises a 3D cinematic sound experience. You can also hook up your mobile devices via Bluetooth to play music on the soundbar.

Price: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

Samsung 43-inch full-HD LED TV

Samsung's 2019 model of its 43-inch full HD LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 44,900). Amazon is making it sweeter by adding a free Fire TV Stick with the TV. All you have to do is add it to your cart with your purchase and the Fire TV Stick's price will be discounted during the final checkout process. As for the TV, it comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on the display panel.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 44,900)

Samsung 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

In case you're looking for a bigger TV, Samsung's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV (2019 model) is selling at Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 1,04,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. The TV comes with 2 HDMI ports and a single USB port. Supported applications include YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Jio Cinema, and others. When you pay using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, you receive an additional cashback of Rs. 1,750 apart from an instant discount worth Rs. 1,750.

Price: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 1,04,900)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale – best deals on headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

In case you were eyeing the Sony WH-1000XM3 but the high price was keeping you on the fence all this while, here's your chance. The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon right now. The wireless headphones come with active noise cancellation and are perfect for those who travel a lot or work at noisy places. The headphones include support for Amazon Alexa.

Price: Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones

If you prefer Bose, the Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones are also available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 29,363) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale this year. These headphones are known for their superior sound and insane active noise cancellation capabilities.

Price: Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

