The Amazon Great Indian Sale became available for all users of the platform at midnight on Sunday, after a short preview exclusively for Prime members. The ongoing Amazon sale, this year's first major sale by the e-commerce titan in India , includes offers across various categories and offers discounts, cashbacks and exchange offers on a large number of products. The sale will run from January 21 to 24. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can get 10 percent additional cashback, capped at Rs. 1,500 per card on a minimum order of Rs. 2,000. Customers can also pay with their Amazon Pay balance and get 10 percent cashback, capped at Rs. 200 on a minimum transaction of Rs. 250. Select mobile phones and accessories also carry a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank cards.

We've picked out some of the best Amazon sale offers on mobile phones, LED TVs, cameras, etc. so that you don't need to sift through all the deals.

Google Pixel XL 128GB

The first-generation Google Pixel XL 128GB smartphone is down to Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 76,000) in the Amazon sale. HDFC Bank card users can score an additional 10 percent instant discount with their purchase. The Google Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display at 534 pixels per inch. It comes with a 12.3-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM and runs Android 7.0 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 76,000)

Apple MacBook Air 256GB 13-inch

The MacBook Air 13-inch is available for Rs. 72,990 (MRP Rs. 92,500) on Amazon. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i5, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 256GB solid state drive and runs macOS Sierra out of the box. The compact nature of the MacBook Air makes it an excellent device to use when you're constantly on the move.

Price: Rs. 72,990 (MRP Rs. 92,500)

Panasonic 49-inch Viera Shinobi LED TV

The Panasonic 49-inch Viera Shinobi full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 63,900) on Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The LED TV comes with two HDMI slots and a single USB slot. It features 7.2cm woofers that promise a much deeper bass compared to other TVs. The adaptive backlight dimming feature delivers exceptional dark scenes while maintaining the brightness in daylight scenes.

Price: Price: Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 63,900)

Samsung 55-inch curved smart LED TV

The Samsung 55-inch curved display smart LED TV is down to Rs. 84,990 (MRP Rs. 125,900) on Amazon. The LED TV features three HDMI slots and two USB slots. It features an auto depth enhancer that adjusts multi-layer contrast levels automatically to output a better picture quality. The immersive curved design looks absolutely spectacular be it inside your bedroom or in the living room. With Samsung, you can't go wrong with after-sales support either.

Price: Rs. 84,990 (MRP Rs. 125,900)

Yi wireless home camera

The Yi wireless home cameras are again available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,990 (MRP Rs. 6,990). These cameras are very simple to install and offer a wide array use-cases. You can practically use them just about anywhere and they come with a functional mobile app that makes things a lot more easier. You can plug in a 32GB microSD card to store video feeds. The camera also has a night mode.

Price: Rs. 1,990 (MRP Rs. 6,990)

Sony 49-inch 4K smart LED TV

If you're in the TV for a big LED TV with all the bells and the whistles, the Sony 49-inch 4K smart LED TV may be a perfect fit. The LED TV is currently down to Rs. 99,990 (MRP Rs. 124,900) on Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The Sony 49-inch LED TV includes four HDMI slots and three USB slots. The TV supports 4K HDR resolution. The TV is well equipped even on the sound front with a 4x4 sound system that promises an immersive sound. The TV runs on Android 7.0 Nougat so you can practically install your favourite streaming apps on the TV itself.

Price: Rs. 99,990 (MRP Rs. 124,900)

Epson L361 multifunction printer

The Epson L361 multifunction printer is down to Rs. 9,699 (MRP Rs. 12,399) on Amazon. If you're looking for a heavy duty printer that is cost effective in the long run or you simply use a printer for a lot of coloured prints, this is the perfect choice for you. The Epson L361 features ink tanks separately for colours and black ink. You can scan and copy documents using the in-built scanner.

Price: Rs. 9,699 (MRP Rs. 12,399)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant film camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,530). It is an instant film camera that can be both useful and fun to use. It makes a great gift too. The Instax Mini 8 features a high-key mode that enables users to take brighter photos, an improved viewfinder and automatic exposure measurement.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,530)

TP-Link Deco M5 WiFi

If you're having trouble covering your entire house or small office with WiFi, try this WiFi kit from TP-Link. Currently down to Rs. 16,495 (MRP Rs. 24,999), the TP-Link Deco M5 is a mesh-based WiFi system consisting of three routers. You can easily set them up and install them at difference ideal locations around your home or office. A single Deco unit can cover an area of around 1,500sq. feet so effectively three of them should be able to cover around 4,500 sq. feet. The routers ship with 3-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 16,495 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

If you're in the market for a big-screen TV with all the features but at a budget, the TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is perfect for you. The LED TV is currently down to Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 59,990) on Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The TCL 55-inch LED TV supports 4K resolution, comes with three HDMI slots and two USB slots, and can directly stream content using WiFi. The TV comes with standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 59,990)

