Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale has entered its last 24 hours. Amazon's annual shopping extravagance for Prime subscribers kicked off yesterday with thousands of deals across all major product categories. In case you were busy, you still have the rest of the day to grab some great deals on the Prime Day sale. We've handpicked some of the best tech deals that are still available on the last day of Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale in India. Remember, this sale is open only for Amazon's Prime members, so make sure you subscribe and sign in to see these discounted prices.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale - Best deals on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 47,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is still selling at a discounted price of Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale in India this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 11 this year. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 13,400. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers.

Realme C11 2021 (Rs. 6,699)

Realme C11 2021 is down to Rs. 6,699 (MRP Rs. 7,999) on Amazon during the Prime Day sale today. You can exchange your current smartphone and receive an instant discount worth up to RS. 6,350. Realme C11 features a large 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch LCD display.

OnePlus 9 5G (Rs. 45,999)

Amazon Prime Day sale isn't offering a direct discount on the OnePlus 9 5G, but you can simply tap on a simple checkbox-based coupon on the page, and receive a discount of Rs. 4,000 at checkout. You can also exchange your current smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,400. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 (8GB, 256GB) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2021 sale this week. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange offer capped at Rs. 13,400 with the Galaxy Note 20. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 SoC, and comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Nokia G20 (Rs. 11,990)

The recently launched Nokia G20 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 11,990 during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale this week. Amazon is offering a coupon worth Rs. 1,000 that will be applied automatically at checkout once you tap on the coupon checkbox while adding the phone to your shopping cart. Nokia G20 comes with a large 6.5-inch display, and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Amazon Prime Day India sale - Top offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,099)

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event is the perfect time to grab Amazon devices at discounted prices. The company's made-in-India Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) is now down to Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You also receive additional discounts on OTT subscriptions worth up to Rs. 2,000. Amazon is also offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 300 today, bringing down the overall price to just Rs. 2,099.

Fire TV Stick lets you convert your existing TV into a smart one, by simply plugging it into an HDMI port of your TV. You can stream content from almost all major streaming services.

Kindle ebook readers (Starting at Rs. 6,299)

If you love reading books, you've got to buy a Kindle for yourself. Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale offers include major Kindle models as well. The 10th generation Kindle with a 6-inch display and built-in light is currently down to Rs. 6,299 while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite model can be yours for as low as RS. 10,299. Paying with an HDFC Bank card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount.

Echo Dot and Wipro 9W smart bulb (Rs. 2,299)

If you want to try Amazon's Alexa smart assistant to explore setting up a smart home environment, the Echo Dot is probably the most price-effective way to test the waters. Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale includes a combination of Echo Dot (3rd generation) and the Wipro 9W smart LED bulb at just Rs. 2,299.

Amazon Prime Day sale - Best offers on electronics

LG QHD 32-inch monitor (Rs. 23,999)

Expand your work-from-home space with a large 32-inch monitor this year. LG QHD 32-inch monitor is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 36,700) during Amazon's Prime Day sale today. The monitor supports HDR 10 and AMD Free Sync.

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 24,900)

Apple Watch SE is down to Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event in India. This is the lowest price we've seen on Watch SE since it launched in India. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase, further bringing down the effective price. Apple Watch SE was launched alongside Apple Watch Series 6, and is powered by Apple's S5 processor.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 66,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart TV (2020 model) is down to Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 94,900) on Amazon during the Prime Day sale today. Amazon is offering a bundled exchange offer that's capped at Rs. 11,000. You also get a flat Rs. 500 discount coupon by tapping on the coupon checkbox. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 66,490)

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch laptop is down to Rs. 66,490 (MRP Rs. 77,549) during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale this week. The laptop comes with a bundled exchange offer that can take off another Rs. 18,150 (maximum) from the listed price. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5-4600H, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.