Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is now live in India. After being delayed for weeks due to COVID-19, Amazon has brought its two-day Prime-exclusive shopping extravaganza to India. Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale promises exciting discounts on popular mobile phones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics. To help you navigate through the massive Prime Day sale this year, we've put together a list of the best tech deals available today. Make sure you use all the available bundled offers to squeeze every last drop of savings out of this year's Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 47,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale in India this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 11 this year. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 13,400. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

Amazon Prime Day sale is matching Flipkart's offer on iPhone 12, currently selling at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900). The only catch is that you may have to wait since some models will only arrive in stock a bit later. But if you want to lock in a good price now, this is a pretty sweet offer. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 13,400 as an additional instant discount if you swap your old smartphone with your purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

OnePlus 9 5G (Rs. 45,999)

Amazon Prime Day sale isn't offering a direct discount on the OnePlus 9 5G, but you can simply tap on a simple checkbox-based coupon on the page, and receive a discount of Rs. 4,000 at checkout. You can also exchange your current smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,400. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,999 (effective after coupon)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 (8GB, 256GB) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2021 sale this week. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange offer capped at Rs. 13,400 with the Galaxy Note 20. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 SoC, and comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000)

Nokia G20 (Rs. 11,990)

The recently launched Nokia G20 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 11,990 during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale this week. Amazon is offering a coupon worth Rs. 1,000 that will be applied automatically at checkout once you tap on the coupon checkbox while adding the phone to your shopping cart. Nokia G20 comes with a large 6.5-inch display, and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,990 (effective after coupon)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale - Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,399)

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event is usually the perfect time to grab Amazon devices at discounted prices. The company's made-in-India Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) is now down to Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You also receive additional discounts on OTT subscriptions worth up to Rs. 2,000. Fire TV Stick lets you convert your existing TV into a smart one, by simply plugging it into an HDMI port of your TV. You can stream content from almost all major streaming services.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Kindle ebook readers (Starting at Rs. 6,299)

If you love reading books, you've got to buy a Kindle for yourself. Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale offers include most of the major Kindle models as well. The 10th generation Kindle with a 6-inch display and built-in light is currently down to Rs. 6,299 while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite model can be yours for as low as RS. 10,299. Paying with an HDFC Bank card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999) and Rs. 10,299 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Echo Dot and Wipro 9W smart bulb (Rs. 2,299)

If you signed up for Prime just to shop today, you may want to try Amazon's Alexa smart assistant to explore setting up a smart home environment. The Echo Dot is probably the most effective way to test the waters. Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale includes a combination of Echo Dot (3rd generation) and the Wipro 9W smart LED bulb at just Rs. 2,299.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale - Best offers on electronics

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 24,900)

Apple Watch SE is down to Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event in India. This is the lowest price we've seen on Watch SE since it launched in India. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase, further bringing down the effective price. Apple Watch SE was launched alongside Apple Watch Series 6, and is powered by Apple's S5 processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones (Rs. 17,990)

Sony's popular WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Prime Day sale in India this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on these popular wireless headphones. Sony WH-1000XM3 features active noise cancellation and Amazon Alexa integration. If you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones with ANC under Rs. 20,000, you certainly can't go wrong with these.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 66,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart TV (2020 model) is down to Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 94,900) on Amazon during the Prime Day sale today. Amazon is offering a bundled exchange offer that's capped at Rs. 11,000. You also get a flat Rs. 500 discount coupon by tapping on the coupon checkbox. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 94,900)

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 66,490)

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch laptop is down to Rs. 66,490 (MRP Rs. 77,549) during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale this week. The laptop comes with a bundled exchange offer that can take off another Rs. 18,150 (maximum) from the listed price. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5-4600H, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box.

Buy now at: Rs. 66,490 (MRP Rs. 77,549)

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you more great tech deals from Amazon and Flipkart sales this week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.