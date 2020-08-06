Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale has kicked off in India from today. The two-day sale brings hundreds of discounts and offers on popular mobile phones, TVs, laptops, headphones, and other electronics. Prime Day is an annual global sale event that's open exclusively to Amazon's Prime members. This year's sale is running only in India due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We've scanned through hundreds of deals to bring you the best deals and offers from the first day of Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale event.

Aside from the product specific deals, HDFC Bank card holders can avail 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,500 per card on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000) as an additional benefit on these deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale - Best deals on mobile phones today

Apple iPhone 11

This year's new iPhone models have officially been delayed by 'a few weeks'. But if you're not willing to wait, or don't want to spend full price for a new iPhone model, then last year's iPhone 11 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs. 59,900 (MRP Rs. 68,300) during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale in India this week. You can exchange an old smartphone and receive an additional discount on the iPhone 11 worth up to Rs. 13,600.

Price: Rs. 59,900 (MRP Rs. 68,300)

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is currently down to Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale. The bundled exchange offer can help you get a further discount of up to Rs. 15,600 on your purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment cards along with cashback. Paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount, also applicable on EMI transactions.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 7T Pro

Talking of older phones, the OnePlus 7T Pro is now selling at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999) for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 16,600 (maximum) from the discounted price. To make things even better, pay with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for an additional 10 percent instant discount during checkout.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999)

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo's recently launched Reno 4 Pro is also a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. While you won't receive a flat discount since this is a new phone, Amazon is still offering Rs. 3,000 cashback via Amazon Pay if you pay for your order online. This means you can buy the Oppo Reno 4 Pro at an effective price of Rs. 31,990 (regular selling price Rs. 34,990). What's more? You can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,600 as an additional instant discount.

Price: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 37,990)

Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro is selling at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale in India. It comes with an exchange offer that promises up to Rs. 13,600 off. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy S10

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) on Amazon for the Prime Day 2020 sale. Galaxy S10 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 3,400mAh battery and features a hole-punch display. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,600.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick

Both the regular and the 4K variants of Amazon's Fire TV Stick are available at a discounted price during the Prime Day 2020 sale in India. If you've been on the fence all this while, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is probably one of the easiest ways to turn your dumb TV into a smart one. The regular Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the 4K variant is selling at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999) during Prime Day sale.

Prices: Starting at Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Echo Dot twin pack with a smart bulb

If you're thinking of getting into the whole smart home game, get this Echo Dot twin pack that comes with a Wipro 9W smart bulb. The bundle is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 11,097). You get two Echo Dot smart speakers that you can place around your house. The smart bulb could act as a starting point for experimenting with Amazon Alexa.

Price: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 11,097)

Kindle Paperwhite

The 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite model is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale event in India. The new model is waterproof and comes with 8GB of storage. Kindle Paperwhite is probably the best way to read books right now. It comes with a built-in backlight, so you can easily read in the dark with lesser eye strain. It also makes for a great gift, in case you're looking for ideas.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale - Best deals on electronics

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 series Android QLED TV

OnePlus' Q1 series 55-inch smart QLED TV is down to Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale in India. The Android TV-based smart TV also comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,000 as an additional instant discount. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. It runs on Android TV which means you get all your favourite streaming apps along with built-in Chromecast support.

Price: Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II active noise-cancelling wireless headphones are down to Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,363) on Amazon during the Prime Day sale in India this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones. If you've been waiting for a discount on a great pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation features, you just can't go wrong with this one.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

The next best thing is Sony's WH-1000XM3 active noise-canceling wireless headphones, selling at a similar price of Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) as a part of the Prime Day sale in India this week. You can get an additional instant discount worth 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop

If you're looking for a powerful laptop for gaming, or simply working from home, the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop is selling at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,003) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 4600H processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. It comes with Nvidia's GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM. The icing on the cake is the full-HD display.

Price: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,003)

