Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale has entered its last day in India. The two-day sale brings hundreds of deals and offers on popular mobile phones, laptops, headphones, smart TVs, and other products. Prime Day 2020 sale is exclusive to Amazon's Prime members, and is held once every year. As the sale is set to end at midnight tonight, we've handpicked some of the best discounts and bundled offers you can grab on the Prime Day sale today.

Remember, all these offers will only appear on Amazon if you're signed in and have subscribed to Amazon Prime. HDFC Bank cardholders will be eligible for an additional 10 percent instant discount, capped at Rs. 1,500 per card on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000. Besides, almost every product comes with a set of bundled offers that can further sweeten these deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 - Best offers on mobile phones today

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is still selling at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale. The bundled exchange offer can help you get additional discount of up to Rs. 15,600 on your purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment cards along with cashback. Paying with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount, also applicable on EMI transactions.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 7T Pro

Talking of older phones, the OnePlus 7T Pro is also available at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999) for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale. The bundled exchange offer can help take off additional Rs. 16,600 (maximum) from the discounted price. To make things even better, pay with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for an additional 10 percent instant discount during checkout.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999)

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo's recently launched Reno 4 Pro is also a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. While you won't receive a flat discount since this is a new phone, Amazon is still offering Rs. 3,000 cashback via Amazon Pay if you pay for your order online. This means you can buy the Oppo Reno 4 Pro at an effective price of Rs. 31,990 (regular selling price Rs. 34,990). What's more? You can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,600 as an additional instant discount.

Price: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 37,990)

Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro is selling at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale in India. It comes with an exchange offer that promises up to Rs. 13,600 off. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy S10

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale. Galaxy S10 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 3,400mAh battery and features a hole-punch display. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,600.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 India - Best offers on Amazon devices

Echo Dot bundled with Fire TV Stick and Wipro smart bulb

If you were planning on buying an Echo Dot and a Fire TV, don't buy them separately. Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale is offering a pretty decent combo deal which includes the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and a 9W Wipro smart LED bulb at just Rs. 4,448 (MRP Rs. 10,597). This is effectively half the regular online selling price, and you end with three highly useful devices.

Price: Rs. 4,448 (MRP Rs. 10,597)

Fire TV Stick Both the regular and the 4K variants of Amazon's Fire TV Stick are available at a discounted price during the Prime Day 2020 sale in India. If you've been on the fence all this while, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is probably one of the easiest ways to turn your dumb TV into a smart TV. The regular Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the 4K variant is selling at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999) during Prime Day sale.

Prices: Starting at Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Echo Dot twin pack with smart bulb

If you're thinking of getting into the whole smart home game, get this Echo Dot twin pack that comes with a Wipro 9W smart bulb. The bundle is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 11,097). You get two Echo Dot smart speakers which you can place around your house. The smart bulb could act as a starting point for experimenting with Amazon Alexa.

Price: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 11,097)

Kindle Paperwhite The 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite model is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale event in India. The new model is waterproof and comes with 8GB of storage. Kindle Paperwhite is probably the best way to read books right now. It comes with a built-in backlight so you can easily read in the dark with lesser eye strain. It also makes a great gift, in case you're looking for ideas.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Amazon Prime Day - Best deals on laptops, TVs, and more

HP 15.6-inch laptop

If you're eyeing an affordable work-from-home or study-from-home laptop under Rs. 35,000, Prime Day 2020 sale includes HP's 15.6-inch (15q ds00449TU model) at just Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 40,348). The laptop is rated as a bestseller on Amazon, and comes with a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,100 as an additional instant discount. It is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It includes a 256GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 40,348)

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 series Android QLED TV

OnePlus' Q1 series 55-inch smart QLED TV is down to Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale in India. The Android TV-based smart TV also comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,000 as an additional instant discount. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. It runs on Android TV, meaning you get all your favourite streaming apps as well as built-in Chromecast.

Price: Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

LG 32.5-inch full-HD monitor

Add another display to your workstation, it really does help, with the discounted LG 31.5-inch full-HD monitor. The monitor is going at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 25,000) during the Prime Day 2020 sale in India. That's around Rs. 5,000 less than its usual selling price. The monitor includes two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 25,000)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II active noise-cancelling wireless headphones are down to Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,363) on Amazon during the Prime Day sale in India this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones. If you've been waiting for a discount on a great pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation features, you just can't go wrong with this one.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

The next best thing is Sony's WH-1000XM3 active noise-canceling wireless headphones, selling at a similar price of Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during the Prime Day sale in India this week. You can get an additional instant discount worth 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop

If you're looking for a powerful laptop for working from home, or simply gaming, the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop is selling at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,003) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 4600H processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. It comes with Nvidia's GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM. The icing on the cake is the full-HD display.

Price: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 69,003)

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.