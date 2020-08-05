Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will kick off at midnight tonight. Both Amazon and Flipkart sales are promising great deals on a large selection of mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, and other electronics. While Amazon's Prime Day sale will begin on August 6, Flipkart will offer an early access to its Flipkart Plus members starting 8pm tonight. Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale event will be available only to the company's Prime members. Amazon and Flipkart have already teased some of the biggest upcoming offers that will go live during the sales.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale in India – Top upcoming offers on mobile phones

Days ahead of the sale, Amazon started teasing some of the biggest upcoming offers on mobile phones. Prime Day 2020 sale will offer up to a 40 percent discount on budget smartphones, according to a teaser page on Amazon. The sale will also include no-cost EMI offers, exchange offers, and other bundled payment offers.

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale will bring discounts and bundled offers on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8, and Samsung's Galaxy M31. The deals will include both regular discounts and limited-period flash sales known as Lightning Deals. Not all phones will be sold at discounted prices, but you can still pair several bundled offers to bring the overall effective price down.

Some of the budget smartphones that will receive discounts during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale in India include Samsung Galaxy M21, Oppo A5 2020, Samsung Galaxy M11, and the Redmi Note 8. Aside from these, several mid-range smartphones including Vivo V17, Vivo V19, Oppo F15, Oppo A52, Galaxy A31, Vivo S1 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A51 will be sold with discounts and bundled offers.

Amazon's Prime Day sale in India will offer Samsung's Galaxy S10 at Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) while the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999). Amazon will offer an extra exchange offers worth Rs. 4,000 on Xiaomi's Mi 10 and up to 9 months no-cost EMI payment options with the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G.

The iPhone 8 Plus will be sold at Rs. 40,900 (MRP Rs. 77,560) during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale in India this week. The LG G8X will be down to Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000) while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 45,000).

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale – Upcoming offers on Amazon devices and other electronics

Prime Day sales are perfect for buying Amazon devices. This year, Amazon promises up to 50 percent off on Alexa devices during the Prime Day 2020 sale in India. Amazon's Fire TV Stick will be available for Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Kindle Paperwhite will be down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). Amazon Echo Show will be discounted to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) and the Echo Show 5 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,399 (MRP Rs. 8,999).

In addition, Prime Day 2020 sale on Amazon India will also offer discounts on other electronics. You'll be able to buy the Honor Watch Magic for Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) and the JBL Flip 3 speaker for Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999). Amazon will also offer up to 60 percent off on select smartwatches, and up to Rs. 30,000 off on laptops.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - All the top offers previewed so far

Flipkart will try to take on Amazon's Prime Day 2020 with its own big sale this week. While Amazon's sale will run for just two days, Flipkart will host its Big Saving Days sale until August 10. Just like Amazon, Flipkart has also teased some of its biggest upcoming deals and offers that will go live from tonight.

Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart promises to bring the 'lowest prices' on bestselling mobile phones this week. Flipkart's big sale will offer discounts on the iPhone XR (starting at Rs. 44,999), Oppo Reno 2 F (at Rs. 17,990), and the iPhone SE (2020) (at Rs. 36,999). Some of these may not be flat discounts, but effective overall prices, after considering bundled deals.

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will also bring discounts and offers on the Redmi K20, Oppo A5s, and the Realme X2 Pro which will be sold at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). The iPhone 7 Plus will be available at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,900) and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom at Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 41,990). Flipkart will also offer Rs. 20,000 off the Motorola Razr (2019) foldable phone if you pay online using any payment method.

Besides offers on mobile phones, Flipkart's sale will also include discounts worth up to 70 percent on select TVs, laptops with up to 40 percent discount. In case you're looking to buy a new laptop or a tablet for working from home, the sale will offer a good chance to buy one at a discounted price.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you all the best tech deals from Amazon and Flipkart sales starting August 6.